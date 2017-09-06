New Trainspotting 2 Trailer & Poster Revealed

It’s been a long wait for fans of Dany Boyle’s Trainspotting; by the time hat T2: Trainspotting hits theaters in early 2017, it will have been more than two decades since we first met Renton (Ewan McGregor), Begbie (Robert Carlyle), Spud (Ewen Bremner), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller0 and the rest of the gang, for some heroin fueled hijinks.

Now, we catch up with the gang all these years later, trying to balance their addictive ways with adult life and a modern world in which it can be hard to find anything real to anchor yourself with.

With Danny Boyle back at the helm, and so much of the original cast back, this actually looks like the rare late sequel that could use time to its advantage. The themes of prolonged addiction, recovery, stability and life goals, set against the modern age of divisiveness and social media superficiality, is rich canvas for a legitimately touching and insightful adult drama.

…Of course, the crazy visuals that helped Boyle break out as a directorial talent – not to mention the manic comedic chemistry between the core cast – make this every bit a Trainspotting movie, in the way the original became a cult favorite. That includes the sequel’s soundtrack, which sounds like it’ll be another winner.

Catch T2: Trainspotting in theaters February 10, 2017.