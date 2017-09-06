WWE Diva Nikki Bella Celebrates Milestone In Skintight ‘J-Lo Outfit’

Nikki Bella celebrated 200k subscribers on the Bella Twins YouTube channel by showing off her rocking body in her "J-Lo outfit."

The WWE superstar filled in her followers about what's going on in her life this January, and she chose to wear a revealing crop top with skin-tight matching pants. Nikki Bella even shook her booty for the camera to put her toned figure on full display.

During the video, Nikki explained that she is going to be going through some old photos and videos on her phone and plans on sharing them on YouTube later this week. The 33-year-old also revealed that she will be sharing her New Year's Resolutions for this year.

At the end of the clip, Bella challenged her followers to predict when the Bella Twins YouTube channel might reach the 10 million subscribers mark. While it's impossible to predict an exact date, it's probably safe to say that the YouTube channel will be racking up more subscribers if Nikki keeps posting sexy clips like this one.

Nikki Bella is no stranger to showing off her stunning bod on social media, and this isn't the first time that she has done some booty shaking on camera.

Check out two of Nikki's recent steamy social media snaps below:

Was gonna take the day off since I've been doing double days (Barre, Yoga, Cardio) but thought about all the goodies I want to eat at Christmas so woke up early and got that sweat sesh done💋💪🏽😳🎄🎅🏻🍩🍷🍾 #stayfearless #totallyfearless #workoutmotivation A photo posted by Nikki Bella (@thenikkibella) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:54am PST

