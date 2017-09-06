WWE Legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts Cuts a Promo For Chicago Cubs

After 108 years without a World Series championship, the Chicago Cubs are poised, with a winner take all Game 7 tonight against the Cleveland Indians to finally bring another baseball championship to sweet home Chicago. They’ve battled back from a 3-1 defecit with two consecutive wins, but need another strong performance to Fly the W one last time this season.

The city of Chicago has rallied nicely behind the Northsiders, and much of the country has joined in. There’s something infectious about their more than a century-long journey (their last World Series appearance was in 1945 – where they lost game 7), and it has people all over singing “Go Cubs Go.” Celebrity fans like die-hard Bill Murray, Eddie Vedder, and more have pulled fans together (and sung Take Me Out To The Ballgame).

But nothing in entertainment is quite like a pro wrestling promo. The best WWE superstars (and up-and-comers) practice the art as diligently as they hit their workout routines and practice their in-ring performances. Wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts returned to the art form thanks to a fun connection, and it’s simply brilliant.

“108 years,” Roberts repeated twice, “Finally, the day has come, the time has come, the moment is here.” The promo was aimed specifically at last night’s game six starting pitcher, Jake “The Snake” Arrieta, who borrows the nickname from the wrestler at the start, but moved toward the general team after.

“It’s been too damn long. Cubbies, stand! Unite! It’s time to get this thing done!” he said. He also warned them about his DDT signature move, then he moved to the fans.

“Cub fans! Stand up! Strike out? No way! Strike fear!”

Interestingly, he said that particular line while a shot of Addison Russell swinging played, and Russell proceeded to knock in 6 RBIs including a grand slam last night. Can The Snake knock out another promo today, please? Or maybe Killer Kyle can cut one for Hendricks?

The video, posted to Diamond Dallas Page’s youtube, ends with the simple hashtag #FlyTheW, referring to the W flag flown over Wrigley Field after each win. If the flag flies tonight, it will be as World Series Champions.

Murray earlier in the series sang the Cubs seventh inning stretch rendition of “Take Me Out” as Daffy Duck, while Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam, sang harmonies during his version, singing along with a video of the late, great, Cubs broadcaster, Harry Caray.

Go Cubs Go. Fly the W. One more win.