WWE Superstar Sheamus Dresses As Kratos The God Of War For Halloween

Sheamus is a WWE god, so it only makes sense for him to portray one for Halloween.

The 6’4″ wrestling legend decided to go with Kratos from God of War this year. It really is a good pick for him and while the costume is relatively simple, Sheamus did a great job with the paint.

He took to Twitter to show off his costume, tweeting a photo with the caption: “Decided to forego David S Pumpkins & go with Kratos God of War for #Halloween & #Samhain… makeup by India. #AnyQuestions.”

What do you think of Sheamus’ Halloween costume?

Decided to forego David S Pumpkins & go with Kratos God of War for #Halloween & #Samhain… makeup by India. #AnyQuestions pic.twitter.com/YRHHatFE75 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 29, 2016

