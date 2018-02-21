Power Rangers Movie Coming To Amazon Prime

If you happen to have Amazon Prime and love Power Rangers, then you’re in for a treat.

The popular streaming service is getting a batch of new titles in March, and that happens to include Lionsgate and Saban‘s recent Power Rangers reboot. Starting on March 8th, fans can log in and see the film for themselves, which was generally well received by fans and critics.

The Power Rangers catalog can currently be found on Netflix, but one of the lone exceptions is the Power Rangers live-action reboot. It isn’t known if the film will stay exclusively on Amazon Prime, but for now, Amazon fans can rewatch it to their heart’s content.

The film was produced on a budget of $100 million and brought in over $85 million domestically. Internationally it added another $56 million for a worldwide total of $142 million. That was a big disappointment, especially when you consider the fact that the film was received positively by general audiences and reviewers. Still, it failed to find an audience, and hopes are high that Saban and Lionsgate will give it a second shot, especially after that post-credits sequence.

In fact, RJ Cyler, who played Billy in the film, already has a few ideas of what his returning character would look like.

“Billy will definitely be the same Billy, but he’ll be more comfortable because he’s got friends who got his back,” Cyler told Inverse. “Billy has something else to do other than blow stuff up. He doesn’t just have science, he has Jason and Zack and Kimberly. In the second movie, you’ll definitely see more of a confident person. He’ll be more strong of a person.”

The status of a sequel has remained in limbo, but there are plenty in the community who want to see the cast return for another go-round. The film built a really sound foundation, and it would be a shame to see it go to waste with another complete reboot.

Power Rangers is currently available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and digital services.

