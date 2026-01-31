An Iconic Power Ranger Makes Prime Debut (But With Major Changes)

Power Rangers Prime has reimagined the Power Rangers universe throughout its run, as it introduced a new team of Rangers and radically changed not only Rita Repulsa but the entire dynamic between Earth and Eltar. The series is now heading towards its epic conclusion, so it’s only fitting that it saved one of its biggest surprises for the final stretch, which comes in the form of an iconic Power Ranger from the franchise’s grand history. That said, while this Ranger may be pulled from Power Rangers history, they have arrived with some truly massive changes.

In the universe of Power Rangers Prime, the Eltarians have a stranglehold on Earth, but as powerful as they are, there are still forces they fear, and one such force is the Legion Ravager. The Legion Ravager is drawn to Earth and eventually encounters Rita Repulsa, and it sends out a representative to speak with her. That turns out to be the famous Gold Ranger Trey of Triforia, and while the design is definitely a modern take on the Gold Ranger design, this Gold Ranger is actually the herald of the Legion Ravager, and we have no idea how to deal with that.

Who Is Power Rangers’ Iconic Gold Ranger (And What On Earth Is He Doing)

Trey of Triforia made his debut in Power Rangers Zeo, and while he is one singular Ranger, he is actually made up of three beings. Those are Trey of Courage, Trey of Wisdom, and Trey of Heart, represented by three different people when he was unmorphed during the show. While Trey is the original Gold Ranger, he’s not the most well-known Gold Ranger, as that would be Jason Scott, who took over the Gold Ranger powers after Trey had to give them up temporarily.

This version of the Gold Ranger is clearly Trey, but instead of helping the Rangers against King Mondo, this Trey is acting as the representative, or at least an ally of The Legion Ravager, which is a creature that can destroy planets in order to feed on Morphin energy. Any creature that scares the Eltarians is something to be afraid of, and it’s a major change to see Trey working with something that, at least on the surface, is hunting for Rangers and the energy that powers them.

The design of the suit looks amazing, and definitely takes a lot of cues from the original version from Zeo, though there’s some modern flair in there as well. It will be interesting to see if the three aspects of Trey carry over from the show, and with the way he approaches Rita, perhaps there is more to this story than the Eltarians have made clear to this point. We’ll have to wait and see, but for now, consider us very intrigued.

Power Rangers #14 is in comic stores now, and Power Rangers #15 hits comic stores on March 4, 2026.

