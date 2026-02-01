WWE Superstars Just Created Their Own Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Morph (And It’s Amazing)

WWE Superstars all battled for a shot at WrestleMania during last night’s Royal Rumble, and there were plenty of memorable moments throughout. That said, one of the most epic moments happened before the Rumble even started, as a group of six WWE Superstars created their own Mighty Morphin Power Rangers morph sequence, and as you can see in the video below, it was amazing.

WWE Superstar Jordynne Grace (Yellow Ranger) brought together Chelsea Green (Green Ranger), Ivy Nile (Blue Ranger), Kelani Jordan (Black Ranger), Maxxine Dupri (Pink Ranger), and Jacy Jayne (the Red Ranger) to create the full team, and then it was “Morphin Time”. Even better was the fact that they then appeared in their Royal Rumble gear, and not only did we get full Ranger sound effects, but there were some looks in there that would have been right at home in any Power Rangers season. You can check out the full video below.

What Happened At WWE’s Royal Rumble

While the Power Rangers got a major shoutout (including this delightful behind-the-scenes video), there was plenty to process during the actual event in both the women’s and men’s divisions. If you didn’t catch the show, let’s catch you up.

The event began with the Women’s Rumble Match, which had its share of memorable moments and returns. Brie Bella would make her long-awaited return to the ring and team up with her sister Nikki Bella, and they even successfully pulled off some twin magic. The other big return was by Tiffany Stratton, who has been out with an injury after losing her Title to Jade Cargill. The winner of the Women’s Rumble was Liv Morgan, who will now have a Title match at WrestleMania.

One of the other major matches during the Rumble was the battle between AJ Styles and Gunther, and Styles’ career was on the line. Gunther has closed out the in-ring careers of Goldberg and John Cena already, and he was ultimately able to do so with Styles as well. There are still questions about Styles’ wrestling future outside of WWE, but in terms of within WWE, he is now officially retired.

The Men’s Rumble match didn’t have much in the way of surprises, but it did provide an immense spotlight for former NXT Champion and future World Champion Oba Femi. Fans also got the anticipated showdown between Femi and Brock Lesnar, and perhaps the seeds of a future program between the two down the road. Je’Von Evans also got some welcome shine, but the winner of the match was the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the second time.

What do you think?