Power Rangers: Everything You Need To Know About Power Morphicon 2018

2018 is a big year for the Power Rangers franchise, and if you want to celebrate it in style there’s one place to be this year.

That would Power Morphicon, the bi-annual convention that brings Power Rangers fans from all over the world to one place. Actors from all seasons of the show converge onto one location, and odds are that at least a few of your favorites will end up showing up.

For example, 2016’s Power Morphicon featured actors from Mighty Morphin, Alien Rangers, Turbo, Zeo, Power Rangers In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Lightspeed Rescue, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, S.P.D., Operation Overdrive, Jungle Fury, Super Samurai, RPM, Megaforce, and Dino Super Charge all showed up, as well as talent from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger and Gosei Sentai Dairanger.

The list for 2018 isn’t near that big yet, but we’ve got some ideas as to who else will show up.

It’s also the best place to get hard to find Power Rangers gear, toys, and collectibles, including some exclusives that you won’t get anywhere else. If that’s not enough for you, there will be special one of a kind events that all Power Rangers fans will appreciate. Where else can you actually take part in a Power Rangers Prom? You’re absolutely right, nowhere.

All in all, if you’re going to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, there are few places that you’d rather be, but there’s a lot to keep track of when planning for the big event. To help we’ve compiled a handy dandy list of everything you need to know about this year’s Power Morphicon, which is just one of the many reasons to be excited about Power Rangers in 2018!

Where And When Does It Happen?

Power Morphicon 2018 will kick off on Friday, August 17 at 12 pm PST, and will conclude on Sunday, August 19 at 5 pm PST.

As for where, fans and Rangers will congregate at the Anaheim Convention Center, which is located at:

800 West Katella Avenue

Anaheim, California 92802

The official hotel for the event is the Hilton Anaheim, which is located at:

777 W Convention Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

You can book rooms here.

Registration Options

So there are a couple of tiers to choose from when registering for Power Morphicon. Now, some of these might already be sold out, but when you read this, but here is a birds-eye view of what is available.

Yellow: #20

The Yellow Tier gets you a badge and lanyard, a Sunday ticket, an option to purchase 2 exclusive Lord Drakkon figures, 1 convention pin, 1 convention print, an official guide program, and 1 cloth bag.

Blue: $30

The main difference here is the days you have access to the convention. With this package you have access to Saturday, but not Sunday. Everything else is the same.

Red: $70

With the Red Tier, you get everything in the Blue plus access to the convention all 3 days. You also get 2 convention pins.

Silver: $110

Silver adds a few things to the Red Tier. Instead of the option to buy 2 Lord Drakkon figures, you can buy 4, and you’ll also get a convention T-Shirt. You will also bring home a Silver convention print and a silver convention coin.

Gold: $175

The Gold gets you all the Silver gifts plus access to early registration pick-up and early convention entry. You’ll also have access to a VIP Friday Meet & Greet and preferred panel seating. The number of Lord Drakkon figures you can buy also goes up from 4 to 6, and you will also get 6 convention pins. In addition to the regular shirt, you’ll also get a gold convention shirt, a convention hoodie, a gold convention print, a gold convention coin, mystery items that have yet to be revealed, special event entry, and the option to buy power breakfast tickets.

Platinum: $300

The top tier is the Platinum Tier, which gets you everything in the Gold plus a few extras. First, you’ll have the option to buy 10 Lord Drakkon figures, and you’ll receive the full set of convention pins. You’ll also get the platinum convention shirt, the platinum convention hoodie, the platinum convention print, and the platinum convention coin.

Events

So far there aren’t a ton of events announced yet, but here’s what’s been revealed so far.

A Power Morphicon Welcome Party, hosted by Moshi, on Friday, August 17.

A Power Morphicon Prom, hosted by That Hashtag Show, on Saturday, August 18.

Cosplay Contest, on Saturday, August 18.

A Super Mini Pla Power Rangers Megazord Model Contest from Bandai Shokugan on Sunday, August 19.

A Power Rangers Custom Toy Contest on Sunday, August 19.

Power Rangers Art Exhibit, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The cosplay contest and art exhibit are returning favorites, but the Welcome Party, Morphicon Prom, Cosplay Contest, and Super Mini Play Megazord Model Contest are all new to the convention.

We’ll keep you updated as more events are announced.

Exclusive Legacy Figure

Fans who attend Power Morphicon will have the chance to purchase an exclusive Legacy figure, and that is none other than Lord Drakkon.

The character has become a fan favorite thanks to BOOM! Studios’ Power Rangers comics and this will be the only place to get him for the foreseeable future. Now, Power Morphicon highly recommends ordering one via your registration package, and as you saw on the previous slide, each tier will have access to a different amount of Lord Drakkon figures.

Each figure will cost $50, and will also come in a Bandai America Legacy box with special slipcover.

There is a $10 difference between the current and previously announced price, but if you already paid you won’t have to pony up any additional cash.

“As with all things, changes happen. Bandai raised the quote that was initially given to us. The cost of the figure increased by the addition of the distribution costs that were not originally in the quote. Pre-orders will stay at the earlier price point. We will take the loss on all of the pre-ordered figures. All sales starting today will be priced at $50/ea.”

Jason David Frank

Original Green Ranger actor Jason David Frank is the guest of honor at this year’s Power Morphicon, and fans will have the chance to meet and get autographs from him during the show.

Hopefully, he’ll also be a part of some panels during the festivities, but Frank mentioned another project he is undertaking during the convention that should have everyone on the lookout on the show floor.

“I actually do have, I have one (a Drakkon costume) on order with Aniki, and I was thinking, I’m making my first appearance at Power Morphicon in 2018,” Frank said. “What I’d like to do is a one time only type of thing and I haven’t announced it, the first time here but, I want to put together photo ops for 50 people but those photo ops will be sold and 100% of the money will go to a different charity. So what I’d like to do is 50 photo ops, they can bid on it, they can do whatever, once in a lifetime I’ll be in that costume at Power Morphicon taking pictures and I’d like to see maybe 50 different charities, something that can help people.”

It looks like he’s already got the suit, so this could really become a reality.

Ninja Steel Cast

In addition to Jason David Frank, fans will also be able to meet the entire cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel and the currently airing Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel.

The cast consists of William Shewfelt (Brody Romero/Ninja Steel Red), Chrysti Ane (Sarah Thompson/Ninja Steel Pink), Peter Sudarso (Preston Tien/Ninja Steel Blue), Zoe Robins (Hayley Foster/Ninja Steel White), Nico Greetham (Calvin Maxwell/Ninja Steel Yellow), and Jordi Webber (Aiden Romero/Ninja Steel Gold).

The crew will be on hand to sign autographs and meet the fans, and by that time we should also know a bit more about the 25th-anniversary reunion episode, so hopefully, they’ll be able to answer some questions about the big celebration.

Other Guests

So far the only confirmed guests are Jason David Frank and the crew of Ninja Steel, but if 2016’s convention is anything to go by, there will be no shortage of Power Rangers at Power Morphicon 2018.

While these don’t confirm they will be appearing, a number of actors have filmed Power Morphicon promos, welcoming fans to the convention. Those consist of Jessica Rey (Wild Force), Andrew Gray (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Anna Hutchison (Jungle Fury), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce/Super Megaforce), Tracy Lynn Cruz (Turbo/In Space), Jason Faunt (Time Force), Brennan Mejia (Dino Charge/Dino Super Charge), Catherine Sutherland (Mighty Morphin/Zeo), Rhett Fisher (Lightspeed Rescue), Steve Cardenas (Mighty Morphin/Zeo), Walter Jones (Mighty Morphin), and Carla Perez (Mighty Morphin).

It seems feasible that these actors will end up attending the show, and expect plenty more to be confirmed before the show kicks off later this year.

As for our wishlist, we hope to see the crew of Power Rangers HyperForce in attendance, and it would be great to see at least some of the cast from the recent Power Rangers movie make an appearance as well.

