Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Brings Back Once & Always’ Best New Character

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers recently began a new era of adventures, though this time with a 10-year time jump attached. As you can imagine, a lot happens within a 10-year span, and that’s certainly the case for the Rangers as well, as the time jump allows the series to bring back the best new character from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, and you can get all the details right here.

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Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 begins when a massive-scale attack brings the original Power Rangers back together, though after 10 years, a host of things have changed for the original team. That includes the reveal that Trini has had a child named Minh, and that pulls directly from Minh’s debut in the 30th Anniversary Special Once & Always, though in that special Minh was much older.

The Origin Story of Minh In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

In this timeline, Minh is still a baby when we meet her, and Trini is trying to adapt to having a child while also being a Ranger on the fly. It’s not an easy feat, but she’s doing pretty well all things considered, and that will obviously play a big role in Trini’s story moving forward in the comics.

This isn’t the first time we’ve met Minh, though, as her introduction first happened in the 30th Anniversary Special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. The special begins with a battle against Robo Rita, and during the battle, Trini is tragically killed. It’s then revealed that Trini had a daughter named Minh, and after her death, Zack and Billy take point in helping to raise her.

After Robo Rita returns, the Rangers call some of the original team back to deal with the threat, but in an effort to protect Minh, they keep her away from Robo Rita. Minh ends up taking her mother’s morpher and trying to track her down on her own, and while things don’t go according to plan, Minh does eventually inherit her mother’s link to the morphin grid, and she becomes the team’s new Yellow Ranger.

Now in the comics, we’ll get to see Trini’s time as a mother with a baby Minh by her side, and it should provide the opportunity for some truly unique stories within the Mighty Morphin timeline.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 is in comic stores now.

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