Power Rangers: Hasbro’s Lightning Collection Figures Revealed

Fans have been waiting to see Hasbro‘s Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures ever since the White Ranger debuted at Power Morphicon, and now we finally have our wish, though a bit earlier than expected.

Power Rangers was bound to have a big impact at Toy Fair, and now we’ve got our first big look at the new Power Rangers figure line from Hasbro thanks to Southern Hobby Supply. The new reveals feature the previously spotlighted White Ranger figure but also feature Lord Zedd, Dino Charge Red (Tyler Navarro), and Doggie Cruger, also known as the Shadow Ranger (via Tokunation).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The figures have a release date of May 5th and will come in a case of 8. As you can see in the images, the figures look fantastic and feature extra battle effects and weapons like Hasbro’s Marvel Legends figures and their Star Wars Black series.

In addition to the White Ranger (wielding Saba), we have Lord Zedd, who’s staff is crackling with energy. Shadow Ranger’s Shadow Sabre also has an effect around it, and the paint application looks incredible. Dino Charge’s Red Ranger also has some effects around his sword and is holding the Dino Charge Morpher in his other hand.

This is quite the impressive start to the Lightning Collection, and odds are we’ll see the rest of the previously revealed figures (thanks to Amazon) at Toy Fair or soon after.

You can hit the next slide to see the rest of the figures.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Shazam! rumors involving Superman, the Star Wars: Episode IX title and when we’re finally going to learn about it, the Avengers: Endgame official images and synopsis & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

White Ranger (Mighty Morphin)

Red Ranger (Dino Charge)

Lord Zedd (Mighty Morphin)

Shadow Ranger (S.P.D.)