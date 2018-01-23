Power Morphicon Announces First Six Events

Fans looking forward to Power Morphicon can now pencil in some events, as the first six show events have been announced.

Power Morphicon will feature a bevy of things to do for Power Rangers fans, and the convention has just announced the first six events in the works (via Power Rangers NOW).

A Power Morphicon Welcome Party, hosted by Moshi, on Friday, August 17.

A Power Morphicon Prom, hosted by That Hashtag Show, on Saturday, August 18.

Cosplay Contest, on Saturday, August 18.

A Super Mini PlaPower Rangers Megazord Model Contest from Bandai Shokugan on Sunday, August 19.

A Power Rangers Custom Toy Contest on Sunday, August 19.

Power Rangers Art Exhibit, open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The cosplay contest and art exhibit are returning favorites from previous conventions, but the Welcome Party, Morphicon Prom, Cosplay Contest, and Super Mini Play Megazord Model Contest are all new to the convention. The Morphicon Blast sounds like a blast, and the Custom Toy Contest should be quite entertaining as well. Expect more events to be announced soon.

At 2016’s Power Morphicon, actors from Mighty Morphin, Alien Rangers, Turbo, Zeo, Power Rangers In Space, Lost Galaxy, Time Force, Lightspeed Rescue, Wild Force, Ninja Storm, Dino Thunder, S.P.D., Operation Overdrive, Jungle Fury, Super Samurai, RPM, Megaforce, and Dino Super Charge all showed up, as well as talent from Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger and Gosei Sentai Dairanger.

While this year’s full guest list hasn’t been revealed, Jason David Frank will be appearing at the show, as well as the cast of Power Rangers Ninja Steel (as well as Super Ninja Steel). Much of the Mighty Morphin cast is also expected to make an appearance, as well as Rangers from all across the franchise’s history. Fans can also pick up an exclusive figure.

The biannual event takes place from August 17th to August 19th, 2018 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. You can register for the event here.