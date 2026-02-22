Power Rangers Is Getting 3 New Series (And One Features a Mighty Morphin Legend)

Things are ramping up for the Power Rangers franchise in a big way over the course of 2026, and it’s happening across several media lanes. The Playmates Toys Power Rangers Re-Ignition Toyline will be bringing its second wave to stores, and the anticipated Power Rangers reboot for Disney+ is on deck as well. Now the Power Rangers franchise has announced that three new series are being added to the mix this year, and one will feature a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers favorite in an unexpected way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There were plenty of big reveals for the Power Rangers franchise at ComicsPro, and while we had previously heard there was a new Power Rangers comics series hitting this year, it turns out that was only part of the plan. BOOM! Studios revealed that there will actually be three new series hitting this year (via PwrRngr), including the rebooted Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a new ongoing series titled Power Rangers Unlimited, and another new series titled Power Rangers Green, which will feature Power Rangers legend Tommy Oliver.

2026 Will Be A Big Year For Power Rangers Comics

Each of the new Power Rangers books will have its own focus and will encompass different parts of Power Rangers history. Let’s break them down, starting with the main Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reboot series, which will feature the team of Marguerite Bennett, Andrew Lee Griffith, and Joshua Jensen.

As you can see in the image above, the new series will also include brand new Mighty Morphin costumes, with the traditional diamond pattern changed to feature one big diamond and two smaller ones higher up on either side. The costume repeats that pattern on the gloves and seems to be on the boots as well. The helmets receive some subtle tweaks, though the Red Ranger’s visor receives the most changes in its overall design.

Instead of the same color all the way across the suit, there’s a darker tint of the primary Ranger color on the outside of the legs and across the chest and shoulders, and the diamonds don’t repeat either, giving the suit a clearer and more streamlined look overall. Even with those changes and tweaks, the Ranger colors remain the same, and there will be five core Rangers if the cover is anything to go by, though the Green Ranger is likely not too far off in the distance.

Then there’s the Power Rangers Unlimited series, which seems to be more like an anthology series as it is said to include 30 years of Power Rangers stories. The previous Unlimited books were mostly one-shots, but this will be an ongoing series, and it seems to have the entirety of the TV show and other comics canon to pull from.

Finally, we have Power Rangers Green, which will follow Tommy Oliver as the main focus, though in this story, Tommy is the only Ranger left. BOOM! Studios focused on an older Tommy previously in the Soul of the Dragon miniseries, but that didn’t position him as the last Ranger to exist. There were plenty of other Rangers in that world, so this could end up being more of a dystopian vibe, but we’ll have to wait and see.

These books all seem to be aiming for a 2026 release, but we’ll keep you posted as we learn more. The only series we do know is hitting in 2026 is Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1, which will land in comic stores on June 3rd, 2026.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!