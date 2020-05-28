Power Rangers Favorites Assemble for Special Power Morphicon on ComicBook Panel

Power Morphicon is a special destination for Power Rangers fans, and unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition of the show had to be postponed to 2021. That’s a bummer for sure, but the good news is we’ve got something that might help soften the blow for ya. Power Morphicon and ComicBook.com have teamed up to present a special Power Morphicon on CB panel with some of your favorite Rangers! Joining us are Power Morphicon Founder Scott Zillner, Time Force Red Jason Faunt, Time Force Pink Erin Cahill, Lost Galaxy Green Reggie Rolle, and Melody Perkins, who not only played Lost Galaxy Pink but also In Space’s delightful villain Astronemna. The best part is you can watch the whole thing right here!

First up we’re talking about Power Morphicon, the bi-annual convention that is not only the biggest Power Rangers convention around but also the convention where fans get to see the current season’s cast hand off the baton to the new season’s cast, which is easily one of the coolest traditions around. We not only touch on the move to 2021 but also if that tradition is still happening with the new date.

We’ also talk a bit about things that each Ranger fought for in their respective seasons, including the ending for Jen and Wes in Time Force, stunts for Pink Rangers, and some particular sequences for Damon in Lost Galaxy.

We then talk a bit about the franchise as a whole, and yes, that includes the BOOM! Studios comics and HyperForce (you knew I was going to get that in the discussion). On the comics front, with evil (or at least starting out evil) characters like Drakkon and Ranger Slayer in the mix, we wanted to know what their evil Ranger version and title would be, and trust me when I say we got some marvelous answers.

We also talk epic crossovers with Marvel and Disney, Legend of the White Dragon, Green Lantern, redemption in the Power Rangers franchise, and much much more, so if you want to get to know some of your favorites in a whole new way, check out the full panel in the video above.

