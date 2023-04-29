Power Rangers Star Walter Jones Talks Bringing Back Hip Hop Kido (Exclusive)

Two of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast members made their grand return to the Power Rangers franchise after many years for a special 30th Anniversary reunion with Netflix, and Power Rangers star Walter Jones exclusively opened up to ComicBook.com about bringing back Zack Taylor's Hip Hop Kido for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always! The new special celebrating Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary saw Jones returning together with David Yost's Billy Cranston for the first time in decades to reprise their original roles as they took on a classic enemy with a new look to boot.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always featured some pretty huge moments for the two returning stars, and one that immediately stood out to fans was how Jones returned to Zack's Hip Hop Kido for a new fight against the Putties. It was one of the many Zack characteristics fans still fondly remembered from the original series, and Jones explained to ComicBook.com that the Hip Hop Kido sequence came together through some collaborative work between Jones and the stunt team.

(Photo: Hasbro / Netflix)

How Zack Brought Back Hip Hop Kido in MMPR: Once & Always

"Hip Hop Kido was something that was created for me," Jones began when detailing the new Hip Hop Kido sequence in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. "I was able to sit down with the stunt guys and talk through what I wanted to do, and explain to them why it was going to work, why this worked, 'So, this would work in this way... And it was interesting because I would talk to the stunt guys and they would ask advice."

As Jones broke down, the final sequence had plenty of his own input as well when asked by the stunt team, "'Well, in Hip Hop Kido, how would you do this sequence?' And I would go, 'Well, thinking from a hip hop perspective, I would probably move to here and then go to there because that ideally makes sense to me and the way of movement.' It was a lot of fun. Obviously, Hip Hop Kido is more painful than it used to be, but we knocked it out and they were like, 'Zack still got it. Hey Zack, don't crack. Let's go.'

If fan response to the scene is anything to go by, then Jones was definitely successful with Hip Hop Kido's return! What did you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Power Rangers, animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!