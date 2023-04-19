Power Rangers: Once & Always Addresses What Happened to Billy After ZEO

The Power Rangers franchise has poised a major comeback to celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a new special now streaming with Netflix, and it actually helps to answer some of the biggest questions fans have had for years as Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always addresses what happened to Billy Cranston after we last saw him in action in Power Rangers Zeo. Although David Yost was one of the Power Rangers actors with the longest tenures at a certain point, Yost notably left the series due to poor treatment behind the scenes. That meant Billy had gotten written off the show and never seen again.

The last time Billy was addressed in full in Power Rangers Zeo, fans saw him succumb to rapid aging and needing to head to Aquitar in order to slow down this process and figure out how to fix it (and deciding to stay thanks to his growing connection to Cestria). With Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, Billy’s connection to Aquitar is indeed still in play but he’s been traveling back and forth between the planets in the years since as more trouble continued to arise over the years.

How Does Billy Come Back After Power Rangers Zeo?

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always takes place nearly 30 years after the events of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, and we do get a few tidbits about Billy’s life since we’ve seen him last. Traveling from Aquitar has become very easy since we’ve seen him last (as it’s mentions that Billy’s gone out to space a few times), and he’s been taking care of the Earth in the meantime by establishing Cranston Industries and forming a new Command Center base for the still active Rangers.

It’s revealed at the end of Once & Always, however, that Billy still frequents Aquitar quite a bit as Adam mentions that Cestria (who was Billy’s final love interest in Power Rangers Zeo) misses Billy, and Billy responds with the fact that he’ll be getting back to his “old adventures” soon after wrapping up after the chaos on Earth. So thankfully for Bily fans, he’s been able to fix that rapidly aging issue and had a great life!

