Star Trek is in a rough place right now, but this isn’t the first time and it almost certainly won’t be the last. The Original Series only lasted three seasons, with the last one being mostly blah. The fanbase kept it alive, which would allow creator Gene Roddenberry to bring it back as films (although he did try to get it as a new show), starting with Star Trek: The Motion Picture. The movies were successful and a return to TV came in 1987 with Star Trek: The Next Generation. This show brought the classic franchise into the modern day and despite a rough first season (Trek first seasons can be pretty blah), the show would become a success. For many fans, it’s their favorite Trek, but for others of us, there’s another – Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

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The Next Generation was classic Trek – monster of the week episodes that allowed us to dig into our cast, as well as lore episodes that would call back to other moments in the series. It was a great show, but it was just like everything else on TV at the time. However, Deep Space Nine was 21st century TV in the ’90s. It took the franchise in new directions, showing that Trek didn’t just have to be one thing. Star Trek is full of brilliant episodes, and some of the best of all-time come from TNG. However, Deep Space Nine was able to blow it out of the water by taking Trek in all new directions.

Deep Space Nine Showed The Next Generation Was Only the Beginning

Image courtesy of Skydance

Before we go on, I just want to impress something upon you – I am not in any way saying that Star Trek: The Next Generation is bad. I was 6 when it started and watched it every week (Sundays at 7:00pm on channel 44) until it ended. It’s an amazing show, with characters that it was easy to love. It was a smart show that rewarded its viewers and was a great recipient of the legacy of Star Trek. However, it was still rather limited by its format. The writers tried to add serialization to the show, but it never really worked. The first season tried to set up the Romulans and Ferengi as the main villains, as well as introduce the admiralty conspiracy, but none of these plots ever came to fruition.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine went in a completely different direction. The Next Generation was set on the flagship of the fleet, commanded by a erudite ambassador of a man and staffed by the best of the best. DS9 took place in the armpit of the galaxy, with the Cardassian occupation of Bajor seeing the aliens abandon their ore-processing station Terek Nor. Renamed Deep Space Nine, the Federation is asked to run the station, leading to the discovery of the wormhole to the Gamma Quadrant.

That was the premise of the show, but it was also so much more than that. Avery Brooks played Commander Benjamin Sisko. Sisko took part in the Battle of Wolf-359, when Picard as Locutus destroyed 39 Starfleet ships, losing his wife. DS9 was his last stop before he was contemplating retiring. The discovery of the wormhole – and the non-linear aliens known as the Prophets, the gods of the Bajoran people – change his life, as he learns he is the Emissary of the Bajoran people.

Deep Space Nine‘s cast is the perfect blend of misfits. There’s Major Kira, the former Bajoran freedom fighter first officer, Jadzia Dax, the 800-year old Trill science officer who knew Ben when she was a man, Odo, the shapechanging constable, Dr. Julian Bashir, the bright-eyed, ladies’ (lizards’, too) man chief medical officer, Chief Miles O’Brien, the transporter chief from TNG, the only noncom Starfleet officer with a name, and the most tormented officer in the fleet, Ben’s son Jake, the Ferengi bar owner Quark, his brother Rom, and nephew Quark, and the plain, simple Cardassian tailor Garak, a delightful person who knows everything from gardening to murder. Worf would join later in the show, bringing General Martok and the Klingons, and the show had the best Trek villains in Cardassian Gul Dukat and Winn Adami, the twisted Bajoran Kai.

These characters were the key to the show. Benjamin Sisko wasn’t Captain Picard – as proven by his tango with Q – and DS9 wasn’t TNG. Each of the characters had complicated pasts that would often come roaring to the fore, and the show was able to build them into fully-realized characters over its seven-year run. Even Ezri Dax, who joined in the last season, got well-fleshed out. The show also dug deeper into the Ferengi, showing more of their hyper-capitalist society, introduced one of the most interesting Trek races ever in the Cardassians and their sad fascism, and was able to make the Star Trek Universe actually feel like it was a real place and not just a series of planets of the week.

The first two seasons were about establishing this new corner of the universe and the characters, and they did a fantastic job. In fact, DS9 has the best two seasons in Trek history. The rest of the show would deal with the war with the Dominion, showing us a side of the Federation we had never seen before. Not only did we get to see them in combat, but we also got to see how they dealt with losing, as much of the war went against them. It also introduced the coolest ship in Star Trek – Sisko’s strong right hand, the U.S.S. Defiant NX-74205 (look, I love the Akira-class too, but you know I’m right).

Star Trek: The Next Generation is a better old school sci-fi show, but Deep Space Nine feels more like a modern show. The serialization paid off, allowing the writers room to create something unique in the pantheon of the franchise. It has the strongest acting in the series, which is what happens when you put talent like Brooks, Andrew Robinson, Nana Visitor, Marc Alaimo, Louise Fletcher, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Colm Meaney, Armin Shimmerman, Max Grodenchik, Aaron Eisenberg, J.G. Heltzger, and so many others together on a soundstage. It changed Star Trek forever and remains a favorite of fans and critics alike.

Deep Space Nine Changed Star Trek – and Sci-Fi TV – Forever

Image courtesy of Skydance

The 21st century has been an amazing time for TV, whether it be prestige or genre. People started to look at TV as a legitimate storytelling medium, to the extent that for many, TV shows beat the pants off movies. The Golden Age of TV grew out of the ’90s and shows like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine paved the way for it. Sure, it was just a Star Trek show, but it was also so much more. It was an example of what you could do when you treated the sci-fi genre – and its fans – with respect.

I have many fond memories of TNG, but I was older when DS9 started. The show grew up with me and it helped me to learn to appreciate storytelling and character more. Sci-fi is one of the most versatile genres out there and DS9 showed that it could be more than just fun weekly fluff. It showed that it could be dark and intelligent, taking the lessons of Treks past and creating the perfect Star Trek.

What do you think about Star Trek: Deep Space Nine? Do you like it more than The Next Generation? Sound off in the comment section below.