Star Trek: Deep Space Nine has a certain reputation with Star Trek fans. The third Star Trek show, it debuted in 1993 and ran until 1999. It was the first Trek show to experiment with serialized storytelling, while incorporating the standard monster of the week episodes (in Trek parlance, they’re sometimes called “anomalies of the week”) that were just as much about building the characters up for the lore episodes that would be the anchor of each season. Deep Space Nine has become a favorite of Trek fans for numerous reasons, but the biggest was that it was different than any other Trek we’d gotten. The connections it built between the cast and the audience made everything hit that much harder, allowing the show’s episodes to reach some amazing heights, even if not all of them get the recognition they deserve.

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Every era of Star Trek has amazing episodes, but Deep Space Nine has a surplus of them. Episodes like “Duet”, “The Visitor”, “Far Beyond the Stars”, “In the Pale Moonlight”, and “Under the Paper Moon” get the lion’s share of the praise, but there’s one episode that deserves way more praise than it gets. The seventh season of the show has its ups and downs (the last seven episode stretch is one of my favorite finale build-ups ever, but there are too many Ezri episodes earlier episodes earlier in the season), but there’s one episode that blew me away when I first saw it – “The Siege of AR-558”. This episode is one of the most harrowing episodes in Trek history and an underrated gem.

“The Siege of AR-855” Showed the Federation at War

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Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was different from other Trek in a variety of ways. To begin with, it was set on a space station and not a starship. Captain Sisko was the first black Captain and the show played heavily with religious themes related to him and the Bajoran people. The show was more character-focused than science-focused, and it told different kind of stories. It also went in a direction that previous Trek really only toyed with – the Federation at war.

The inciting incident of the show was the discovery of the Bajoran wormhole leading to the Gamma Quadrant and in the second season we were introduced to the Dominion, a mysterious power from the far side of the galaxy. Season Three would reveal that the Founders were the Changelings, Security Chief Odo’s race, who ruled the Dominion, leading to a cold war throughout the season. The fourth season would see a war between the Cardassians and the Klingons covertly started by the Dominion, with Starfleet eventually fighting the Klingons, before the truth was revealed. The Cardassians joined the Dominion, and the Klingons and Federation teamed back up.

Seasons Four, Five, Six, and Seven gave us something that we’d never seen in Trek history. Sure, we had seen ship to ship battles for years, and the Original Series revolved around the ongoing conflict between the Federation and the Klingons, but we’d never seen a shooting war. Deep Space Nine gave us that and it was awesome. However, most of the show’s battles were still ship to ship. We barely got to see the actual ground war against the Dominion and their genetically engineered soldiers the Jem’Hadar until the eighth episode of Season Seven, “The Siege of AR-558”.

The episode saw the U.S.S. Defiant bring supplies to a Starfleet outpost on AR-558 in the Chin’Toka System. The position had been under siege for months with no relief troops sent in. They were surrounded by cloaked Houdini mines – invisible explosives that would chase you down – and constantly under attack. Jem’Hadar ships end up attacking the Defiant, with Sisko ordering the ship away and volunteering to take command of AR-558 until it can return.

For years, we were used to Starfleet as the smiling good guys, always bringing succor and aid to anyone who needed it. They were clean and civilized, their ships basically flying luxury hotels in the stars, especially by the time we got to the 24th century of the TNG/DS9/VOY era of the show. We saw them struggle at times, but we had never seen like this. I think the best way to describe this episode is that it’s a Vietnam movie.

The Starfleet officers are like the naive young recruits from ‘Nam movies at the halfway point. They had experienced horrors the likes of which they never imagined and it changed them. One of the officers, Reese, had begun to take the ketracel white tubes – the addictive drug that kept the Jem’Hadar under the Founders’ control – which is a direct reference to every crazy soldier who collected body parts of the people they killed in Vietnam movie. We get to spend time with these stressed out, injured, mentally beaten men and women, seeing what happened when Starfleet met a situation they couldn’t just technobabble their way through.

That said, technobabble does end up helping to save the day, when Sisko and company are able to suborn the Houdinis and turn them against the Jem’Hadar, but this isn’t your typical “monster of the week” episode. It technically fits into the overarching arc of the season, but it is a standalone episode as far as the story it starts ends in the same episode. The episode, though, does have repercussions for the main cast, in the form of Nog. Or, in this case, Nog’s leg.

The Ferengi Nog’s arc from vaguely criminal kid to Starfleet officer is one the best in the show. His uncle Quark was completely against his nephew joining Starfleet, believing it not a place for a Ferengi. However, Nog was always able to come through without a scratch, something that would end in this episode. His hearing made him an amazing scout and while on patrol, he was shot in the leg. Jem’Hadar weapons were designed to be especially damaging and his leg had to be removed. It’s a harrowing moment, watching this young character who had grown so much so gravely injured.

The episode’s final battle scene is the heartbreaking center of the story. We had grown attached to these soldiers throughout the episode and the final charge of the Jem’Hadar would be the end of several of them (Reese survives; sci-fi legend Bill Mumy’s character Kellin doesn’t). Star Trek actions scenes always seem so safe; sure we see red shirts die all the time, but there’s never really a sense of danger. Deep Space Nine had several ground combat scenes and they were always able to impart that sense of death around the corner that the best battle scenes could. “The Siege of AR-558″‘s final scene is everything you could want from that perspective. The ending, with the soldiers being relieved as a new group takes over the outpost, is the perfect denouement for this episode, leaving viewers with the sense of more meat being loaded into the meat grinder.

War Is Hell Even for Starfleet

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Deep Space Nine was always a cut above the others. It was unique back then in the pantheon of both Trek and sci-fi TV in general, and no other Trek series has ever reached the same level. The show combined many of the best writers from TNG and was able to show that Star Trek didn’t have to just be science-based monster of the week; it could tell a long coherent story over the course of the entire series. I just did a rewatch last year and it’s one of the few Trek series that is basically great the entire time; even TNG was bad for most of the first two seasons (seriously, don’t watch Season One at all after “Encounter at Farpoint”; there’s not much good there).

The show is able to stand up so well because of how well it built its characters and the unique stories that you could only do with Deep Space Nine. “The Siege of AR-558” took the idea of the Federation at war to its ultimate extent – what happens when the scientists and ambassadors and engineers have to get down in the filth with the foot soldiers. I missed the first run of the last season of DS9. I was 18 and had others things to do at 7:00pm on a Sunday in 1998 and 1999. I caught a rerun of it a few months after the show ended and was blown away. It was completely different from any other Trek I had ever watched and it stuck with me in a way few others episodes have. Nog’s screams are unforgettable, the death knell of the innocence of Starfleet. War is hell, even when you have replicators and holosuites back home.

What do you think about “The Siege of AR-558”? Do you think it stands up or did it fail to deliver on its premise? Sound off in the comment section below.