Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations Announced, Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez to Host

This year, the Critics Choice Association decided to create a new set of awards to specifically honor the best that genre TV and film have to offer. Comic book adaptations, horror movies, sci-fi shows, and so many other genres don't often get love at the big awards shows, so Critics Choice is introducing the Critics Choice Super Awards to shed a light on all the things we love. The ceremony isn't until January 10, 2021, but Thursday saw the official list of nominees announced for the first time.

The categories cover the best content coming from superhero, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and action genres, with awards dedicated to the finished products as well as the performances within them. Netflix leads all studios with a whopping 35 total nominations across both movies and TV, thanks to titles like The Old Guard, Big Mouth, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

When the ceremony takes place in January, Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez will be appearing as the hosts, announcing the various winners across the different categories. Sonequa Martin-Green and Patrick Stewart will be accepting a special "Legacy" award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise.

You can take a look below at the full list of awards and nominees.