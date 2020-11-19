Critics Choice Super Awards Nominations Announced, Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez to Host

By Charlie Ridgely

This year, the Critics Choice Association decided to create a new set of awards to specifically honor the best that genre TV and film have to offer. Comic book adaptations, horror movies, sci-fi shows, and so many other genres don't often get love at the big awards shows, so Critics Choice is introducing the Critics Choice Super Awards to shed a light on all the things we love. The ceremony isn't until January 10, 2021, but Thursday saw the official list of nominees announced for the first time.

The categories cover the best content coming from superhero, horror, sci-fi, fantasy, and action genres, with awards dedicated to the finished products as well as the performances within them. Netflix leads all studios with a whopping 35 total nominations across both movies and TV, thanks to titles like The Old Guard, Big Mouth, and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

When the ceremony takes place in January, Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez will be appearing as the hosts, announcing the various winners across the different categories. Sonequa Martin-Green and Patrick Stewart will be accepting a special "Legacy" award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise.

You can take a look below at the full list of awards and nominees.

Best Action Movie

Bad Boys For Life (Sony)
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Extraction (Netflix)
Greyhound (Apple TV+)
The Hunt (Universal)
Mulan (Disney+)
The Outpost (Millennium Media)
Tenet (Warner Bros.)

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Tom Hanks – Greyhound (Apple TV+)
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction (Netflix)
Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost (Millennium Media)
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life (Sony)
John David Washington – Tenet (Warner Bros)

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)
Yifei Liu – Mulan (Disney+)
Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section (Paramount)
Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential (Netflix)
Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

Best Animated Movie

Onward (Disney+)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
Soul (Disney+)
The Willoughbys (Netflix)
Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)
Will Forte – The Willoughbys (Netflix)
Tom Holland – Onward (Disney+)
John Krasinski – Animal Crackers (Netflix)
Chris Pratt – Onward (Disney+)
Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan (Disney+)

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)
Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)
Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys (Netflix)
Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon (Netflix)
Octavia Spencer – Onward (Disney+)
Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

Best Superhero Movie

Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
The Old Guard (Netflix)
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)
Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (Warner Bros. Animation)

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard (Netflix)
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Kiki Layne – The Old Guard (Netflix)
Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+)
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)
Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros)
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard (Netflix)

Best Horror Movie

Freaky (Universal)
The Invisible Man (Universal)
Relic (IFC Films)
The Rental (IFC Films)
Sputnik (Sony Pictures)

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House (Netflix)
Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik (Sony Pictures)
Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb (IFC Films)
Dan Stevens – The Rental (IFC Films)
Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Haley Bennett – Swallow (IFC Films)
Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift (Magnet Releasing)
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)
Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)
Sheila Vand – The Rental (IFC Films)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Love and Monsters (Paramount)
Palm Springs (Hulu)
Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)
Synchronic (Well Go USA)
The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor in a Science' Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Christopher Abbott – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)
Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)
Anthony Mackie – Synchronic (Well Go USA)
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu)
J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Ally Ioannides – Synchronic (Well Go USA)
Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)
Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)
Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu)
Andrea Riseborough – Possessor (Neon and Elevation Pictures)

Best Villain in a Movie

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
Katherine Langford – Spontaneous (Paramount)
Kathryn Newton – Freaky (Universal)
Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys (Netflix)
J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs (Hulu)
Hilary Swank – The Hunt (Universal)

Best Action Series

9-1-1 (Fox)
Hanna (Amazon)
Hunters (Amazon)
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Vikings (History)
Warrior (Cinemax)

Best Actor in an Action Series

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
Andrew Koji – Warrior (Cinemax)
Logan Lerman – Hunters (Amazon)
Alexander Ludwig – Vikings (History)
Shemar Moore – S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Al Pacino – Hunters (Amazon)

Best Actress in an Action Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
Jennifer Connelly – Snowpiercer (TNT)
Esme Creed-Miles – Hanna (Amazon)
Mireille Enos – Hanna (Amazon)
Katheryn Winnick – Vikings (History)
Alison Wright – Snowpiercer (TNT)

Best Animated Series

Archer (FXX)
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Central Park (Apple TV+)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
H. Jon Benjamin – Archer (FXX)
Nick Kroll – Big Mouth (Netflix)
John Mulaney – Big Mouth (Netflix)
Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)
Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth (Netflix)
Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Aisha Tyler – Archer (FXX)
Jessica Walter – Archer (FXX)

Best Superhero Series

The Boys (Amazon)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)
The Flash (The CW)
Lucifer (Netflix)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

Jon Cryer – Supergirl (The CW)
Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)
Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
Karl Urban – The Boys (Amazon)
Cress Williams – Black Lightning (The CW)

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl (The CW)
Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
Diane Guerrero – Doom Patrol (DC Universe and HBO Max)
Elizabeth Marvel – Helstrom (Hulu)
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale (The CW)
Cobie Smulders – Stumptown (ABC)

Best Horror Series

Evil (CBS)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Outsider (HBO)
Supernatural (The CW)
The Walking Dead (AMC)

Best Actor in a Horror Series

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)
Michael Emerson – Evil (CBS)
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Ben Mendelsohn – The Outsider (HBO)
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural (The CW)
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Actress in a Horror Series

Natalie Dormer – Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)
Katja Herbers – Evil (CBS)
T’Nia Miller – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Outlander (Starz)
Raised By Wolves (HBO Max)
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
Upload (Amazon)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Robbie Amell – Upload (Amazon)
Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
Sam Heughan – Outlander (Starz)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Nick Offerman – Devs (FX on Hulu)
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)
Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)
Hilary Swank – Away (Netflix)
Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who (BBC America)

Best Villain in a Series

Tom Ellis – Lucifer (Netflix)
Abbey Lee – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead (AMC)
Sarah Paulson – Ratched (Netflix)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
Finn Wittrock – Ratched (Netflix)

