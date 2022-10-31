HBO Max Is Adding a Ton of Star Trek Movies

Quite a few of the films in the Star Trek franchise are boldly going to a new streaming home next month. HBO Max recently revealed the full lineup of films and TV shows being added to its roster in the month of November, and a sizable chunk of the Star Trek film series made the list. While the shows remain a staple of the Paramount+ lineup, HBO Max is about to get a total of 10 Star Trek feature films added to its ranks.

On November 1st, HBO Max will add the following Star Trek movies: Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country will be getting their Director's Cut versions added to HBO Max.

What's Coming to HBO Max in November?

The Star Trek films are only a few of the many movies and shows coming to HBO Max next month. The biggest day for new additions next month is November 1st, and you can check out the full list of that day's arrivals below.

