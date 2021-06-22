LeVar Burton To Teach MasterClass on Storytelling

✖

LeVar Burton -- star of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Roots, host of Reading Rainbow and Levar Burton Reads, and soon-to-be Jeopardy guest host -- is going to teach a MasterClass on storytelling. MasterClass, the streaming platform where famous creators and celebrities teach online classes on their craft, announced on Tuesday that Burton will teach a class on the power of storytelling. According to a press release, the class promises to "help members unlock their ability to tell deeper and more compelling stories to communicate effectively and connect with others." Burton’s class is available now exclusively on MasterClass with a subscription, which grants access to the platform's 100+ instructors. You can watch the trailer for Burton's class below.

“Stories are the universal language of humanity,” Burton said. “Every one of us has a personal story to share, and in my class, I want to help members find those stories from within and have the courage to share them with the world.”

“An award-winning actor, director, author, television host and one of the most beloved voices in storytelling, LeVar’s career has been defined by his ability to connect with and educate people of all backgrounds,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In his class, he ignites member’s passion for words, empowers them to find deeper meaning in stories and enhances their communication skills to give voice to their own story.”

Lessons in Burton's online class include:

Authentic Storytelling

Connect With Your Audience

Case Study: Roots

The Importance of Oral Storytelling

The Imagination Is Our Superpower

Case Study: Reading to Children

Performative Storytelling

Case Study: Reading to Adults

Make Your Communication More Impactful

Case Study: Podcasting

LeVar’s Storytelling Heroes

Who Tells Your Story

In his class, according to the summary in the press release, "Burton will explore the motivation behind storytelling, sharing his approach and philosophies to empower members to activate their imaginations, rethink the way they approach communication and gain confidence as speakers. Tapping into a diverse range of formats, from acting to podcasting and more, Burton will teach members how to connect with their audience and use performance skills such as timing, tonal inflections and rhythm to become more intentional storytellers. Burton also offers his personal insights on the value and impact of storytelling, particularly as it relates to representation. He shares how diverse stories present an opportunity to empathize and connect with people and why sharing those stories makes the world a better and more true place. Pulling back the curtain on some of the experiences that defined his path, Burton shares case studies from his time in the revolutionary television mini series Roots, as well as excerpts from his children’s book, The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm. From sparking the imagination of a child through literature to presenting in a boardroom or engaging in a coffee shop conversation, Burton’s class will challenge members to rethink their approach to communication, inspiring them to confidently bring his same passion for the power of storytelling to their own lives."

