Project Hail Mary Author Apologizes To Star Trek Producer for Calling Franchise’s TV Shows “S**t” After Backlash

Project Hail Mary is one of the biggest new arrivals in theaters in 2026, and the Ryan Gosling-starring project has the receipts to prove it. Taking the top spot in North America for two straight weeks, the science fiction film has over $160 million USD domestically, netting almost double that figure worldwide. Unfortunately, not all news is good news when it comes to the story of Ryland Grace and his best friend Rocky, as the original novel’s writer has found himself in hot water. Taking to social media, writer Andy Weir has issued an apology to the Star Trek franchise and its executive producer, Alex Kurtzman.

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On a recent podcast with YouTuber “The Critical Drinker,” Weir discussed how he felt that the Star Trek franchise was mishandled, while also revealing that Paramount had turned down a pitch that the Project Hail Mary writer had for the Federation. Taking to his social media account, Weird apologized to Kurtzman, “Hey, Alex. Andy Weir here. I’m posting to apologize about stuff I said on the Critical Drinker’s podcast. I feel like my quotes were taken out of context as salacious sound bytes. I hope you saw the other parts where I said how much I like you as a person and what a nice guy you are.”

Project Star Trek

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Weir’s apology continued, “I was trying to be funny, but in retrospect it comes off as disrespectful and mean. So I’m sorry for that. I was also trying to be self-deprecating when I said “But they didn’t like my pitch so fuck ’em!” but out of context it can read like I actually meant it. I’m a blunt person – always have been. And it’s been 10 years since the media cared what I had to say about anything so I kind of forgot to watch my words when I have a film in theaters. In a couple months I’ll be back in my cave writing novels and no one will care again. Anyway, if you want to talk about it in real time – even if it’s just to rip me a new one – I’m happy to hop on the phone or zoom.”

Both Project Hail Mary and Star Trek have been in the news a lot lately, and not just thanks to both sharing the stars in common. For the former, the Ryan Gosling film has been a box office smash, and while a sequel has yet to be confirmed, the possibility is out there considering the success of Rocky’s debut. On the Star Trek front, the Enterprise’s future is far more up in the air. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will end with its second season, and no new movies and/or television shows have been confirmed. While not set in stone, we have to imagine that the merger between Paramount and Warner Bros might mean we’ll have to wait to see how the smoke clears before Star Trek cements its future.

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