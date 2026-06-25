Star Trek’s New Captain Kirk Spinoff Talk Highlights a Harsh Reality for the Franchise

Like many franchises right now, Star Trek increasingly seems to be in trouble. After 11 years, we’ve now entered an unenviable period in which no new Star Trek series has either been greenlit or is in production. While two last seasons are on their way – the final seasons of Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy – we have no idea what the future has in store at this moment. In truth, it feels as though Paramount doesn’t either, because the decision will presumably be made when the current merger talks are over.

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In the meantime, excited chatter about a Captain Kirk spinoff is dying down. Paul Wesley, who plays Strange New Worlds‘ James T. Kirk, hasn’t had a phone call about it. Meanwhile, the sets from Strange New Worlds are being dismantled; it looks as though this version of the USS Enterprise is officially done. There’s a sense in which this is surprising; Strange New Worlds has been a solid performer, and a Kirk spinoff would be a hit. And yet, the very fact it’s a popular idea shows how dangerous a position Trek is in.

Star Trek Is In Danger of Being Defined By Nostalgia

Star Trek has a history of reinventing itself. “Boldly going” is literally baked into the premise; this is supposed to be a story about pressing on into a utopian future, a vision of the galaxy as it could yet be if we human beings just got our act together. The subtext became explicit in 1987, because The Next Generation wasn’t exactly subtle as a show title; it was a declaration of intent, firmly announcing that the franchise would not live in the shadow of past successes. As old and established as Star Trek may be, it should be an “anti-nostalgia” force.

The problem, though, is that we live in a nostalgic age. Both the Star Trek films and TV shows have navigated that; J.J. Abrams’ relaunch on the big screen was an attempt to recapture the age of Kirk and Spock. Meanwhile, the Kurtzman era began with Discovery as a sort of prologue to the classic shows, and Strange New Worlds is deliberately cut from that same cloth. To Discovery‘s credit, the show ditched the past and headed to the far future, pushing the Star Trek timeline further forward than ever before. But that entire era is coming to an end after Starfleet Academy‘s cancellation, while Strange New Worlds remains the best performer.

A Captain Kirk spinoff would undoubtedly be a hit. But it just commits Star Trek to more nostalgia, and in so doing drifts further away from the bold, expansionist vision of Gene Roddenberry. Far from boldly going where no-one has gone before, it would literally be retreading the same ground – because character arcs could not be allowed to diverge. It would be a commitment to deep lore and obsessive continuity, at a time when other franchises are realizing the problem with that approach.

Nostalgia Doesn’t Work in the Long Term

Star Trek isn’t the only franchise facing the nostalgia issue. Star Wars, for example, has demonstrated rather well that nostalgia is a trap; it pays off in the short term, but it always has diminishing returns. The Force Awakens centered the franchise on original trilogy nostalgia back in 2015, and Disney+ shows have aimed straight at the prequel generation, but their performance has dropped like a stone. The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s disappointing box office shows what happens when a franchise loses its cutting edge.

It’s far from the only franchise to demonstrate this. Russell T. Davies’ much-heralded return to Doctor Who ended in ratings defeat, and the BBC has now put the world’s longest-running sci-fi TV show out for tender. Comic book writer Grant Morrison – who has experience relaunching franchises where continuity has become “septic like a tonenail” – recently put out their own pitch for how to relaunch Doctor Who without all the baggage. Star Wars and Doctor Who may be deeper in the nostalgia trap than Star Trek, feeling the teeth bite, but a Kirk show would just push the Enterprise further on.

Why, then, is a Kirk spinoff the one idea continually being discussed? Simply because there’s a sad irony with Star Trek; the franchise has indeed still tried to be bold, fresh, and new, with Discovery and Starfleet Academy pushing things forward. It’s done so in a strangely mismatched way, though; Starfleet Academy in particular was obsessed with continuity to appeal to old-school viewers, while telling everything in a Gen Z friendly way that would turn them off. Nothing new has been landing, so the temptation is to look back to the past. If Star Trek is to return stronger than ever, though, that temptation must be resisted.

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