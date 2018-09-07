Chris Pine Breaks Silence on ‘Star Trek 4’ Involvement

The fate of the Star Trek film universe is currently up in the air, and one of the franchise’s stars is finally speaking out about it.

In a recent interview with Variety, which you can check out below, Chris Pine was asked if he would be interested in returning at Captain James Kirk in a fourth Star Trek movie. While Pine’s wording was relatively vague, he hinted that he’s interested in the project in one way or another.

“I don’t know, man.” Pine explained. “I’d love to be involved, and we’ll see what happens. I’ll await the phone call. Until then, I look forward to it.”

To some Trek fans, that will probably be a surprise, as previous reports had hinted that contract negotiations with Pine and Chris Hemsworth were why Star Trek 4 was put on hold. Originally, the film was being billed as a time-traveling adventure, that sees Kirk and the Enterprise crew teaming up with his father, Hemsworth’s George Kirk. The film has been rumored to begin filming early next year, with S.J. Clarkson making history as the first woman to helm a Star Trek film.

As of now, there’s no telling what the future of Star Trek 4 will look like, but there will surely be some who take Pine’s comments as a sign that the film isn’t dead yet. It seems like Pine’s costars share a similar sort of sentiment, and are optimistic to see another film made in one way or another.

“Hopefully, we get back for another movie, or two of them.” Karl Urban, who plays Leonard “Bones” McCoy in the franchise, said in a recent interview. “We are just sort of waiting on negotiations. I’m confident we will.”

“[Star Trek Beyond] did pretty well,” Urban explained. “But still, for a movie that cost what it cost to make, the profit margins aren’t that great and so particularly Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine subsequently have done big movies, and their quotes have gone up. And so I am pretty confident though that Paramount and those guys, they will figure it out. Because I know Chris. We were all in touch recently and everybody wants to do it and make it happen. So, if Paramount is willing, there will be a way to make it happen. So, fingers crossed.”

