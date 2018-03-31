‘Star Trek 4’ Script Was Written Before Quentin Tarantino Pitch

Paramount Pictures may be developing a Star Trek pitch made by Quentin Tarantino, but that’s not the only version of the fourth Star Trek reboot movie floating about.

Speaking to Geek.com, Star Trek star and co-writer of Star Trek Beyond Simon Pegg revealed that a script for Star Trek 4 existed prior to Tarantino’s pitch being put into development.

“There’s a script that’s been written,” Pegg revealed, “and there’s also the story of Quentin Tarantino coming and chatting with JJ about an idea that he’s had for a long time. That idea is going into the writer’s room to be looked at.”

While it’s interesting to know that competing Star Trek 4 ideas exist, Pegg admits that it may take a name like Tarantino’s to get Paramount to make another Star Trek movie after the disappointing returns on Star Trek Beyond.

“I think it might take something like him to restart it,” Pegg says. “It’s an interesting proposition, although I don’t know if that means everybody will be blowing each other’s heads off with phasers and calling Klingons mother f*****s, but, who knows, that could be fun.”

Pegg has previously weighed in on the idea of a Tarantino-helmed Star Trek, saying that fans shouldn’t assume it would be an R-rated film.

“I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script,” Pegg told Hey U Guys at the Empire Awards. “I think what happened is he went to JJ with an idea that he has had for a while. I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright] about it a long time ago. He just put it to JJ and JJ is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came into the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.”

Paramount originally announced Star Trek 4 just prior to the theatrical release of Star Trek Beyond. The announcement suggested that the film would bring back Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk, Captain James Kirk’s father, who died in the opening moments of the first Star Trek reboot movie in 2009. Star Trek Beyond‘s disappointing returns caused Paramount to lose confidence in the franchise and put it on pause. Hemsworth hasn’t heard anything about the movie since then.