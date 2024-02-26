Star Trek Adventures Second Edition To Launch With Strange New Worlds-Themed Core Rulebook

Star Trek Adventures Second Edition is on its way, set to launch with a new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds-themed Core Rulebook at Gen Con 2024. On Monday, Modiphius Entertainment announced it will publish the second edition of the award-winning Star Trek roleplaying game in 2024, beginning with the new core rulebook and followed by a series of new game expansions. The biggest sub-announcement from Modiphius is that Star Trek Adventures Second Edition will include content based on Star Wars: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy, which have not previously been featured in Star Trek Adventures books, adventures, or character packs. With their inclusion, Star Trek Adventures will offer fans the opportunity to build a Star Trek story in the style of any Star Trek series they like, from classic Star Trek to Star Trek: Discovery, to Star Trek: Lower Decks, and beyond.

The new Star Trek Second Edition Core Rulebook will debut at Gen Con. A new Star Trek Adventure Second Edition Starter Set will follow in the fall. The core rulebook includes rules for players to create original characters and starships, will be compatible with supplements and expansions previously released for Star Trek Adventures' first edition, and will feature artwork inspired by the look of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

(Photo: Modiphius Entertainment)

A key advancement in Star Trek Adventures' design philosophy going into the second edition is that the new version of the game will not be focused exclusively on playing as Starfleet characters to start with. Instead, the core rulebook will offer players the rules and support needed to tell stories starring characters from the United Federation of Planets, the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Star Empire, and other polities in the Star Trek universe.

"Phase two of Star Trek Adventures is giving us the opportunity to refine the award-winning ruleset, taking advantage of all we've learned and published for the game and for the 2d20 System over the last seven years," project manager Jim Johnson said in a press release. "And, since Star Trek presented a diverse setting from the very beginning, I felt it important the core rulebook present a more diverse spread of character possibilities beyond just the Federation. You'll see a selection of fully playable non-Federation species in the core, expanding your group's gameplay possibilities right from the start."

Modiphius has been releasing new Star Trek Adventures content for seven years. The company recently released Star Trek Adventures: Captain's Log, a version of Star Trek Adventures designed for solo play.

"You can see it in people's eyes when they talk about their Star Trek Adventures games, that this RPG is really bringing something quite special to the table," Chris Birch, Modiphius founder and chief creative officer, said. "Seven years ago we set out to tell a new story in the Star Trek universe, and to bring us all together to explore strange new worlds. So whether you're a new crew coming to the table or old friends, I think you'll find the second edition of Star Trek Adventures will be the beginning of your own five-year mission with all the wonder that entails."

The Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Core Rulebook will debut at Gen Con 2024, which kicks off on August 1st. The Star Trek Adventures Second Edition Starter Set is scheduled to launch in the fall.