‘Star Trek Adversaries’ Launches on iOS

Star Trek Adversaries, the online collectible card game from Puppet Master Games featuring characters and concepts from the Star Trek universe, is now officially available on iOS devices.

The game draws on Star Trek lore, featuring characters, ships, and concepts from all six Star Trek live-action television series, including Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Star Trek: Discovery.

The game currently features more than 50 fully-rendered and customizable 3-D starships and 140-plus crewmembers, 300 ships and crew from the Prime timeline, and 24 collectible flagships.

Players build decks around their flagship, which functions similarly to how a hero does in other online card games. Each flagship belongs to one of two factions, Federation or Klingon, and comes with a set of core cards. Each flagship is equipped with a unique special ability and an ultimate ability.

There are twelve available flagships for each faction, including Galaxy Class and Constitution Class for the Federation and K’vort Bird fo Prey and the Klingon Ship of the Dead for the Klingon faction. To celebrate the iOS launch, the redesigned USS Enterprise from the first season finale of Star Trek: Discovery has been added as a new skin for the Constitution Class flagship.

The game pits one player’s flagship against another, with each player summoning additional ships, either independent or from their own faction. Those ships can be assigned crew members that buff stats and provide special abilities.

Adversaries‘ game modes include multiplayer, campaign, ranked matches, and draft play.

Star Trek Adversaries is also available on Steam, where it launched in early access earlier this year. An Android launch is also planned for the game, and players can now sign up for the Android beta.

Have you tried Star Trek Adversaries on Steam or iOS yet? Or are you more dedicated to physical card games, like these players still organizing tournaments around the discontinued Star Trek TCG? Let us know what you think in the comments section!

Star Trek: Adversaries can be downloaded for free on Windows and Mac from the game’s website.