‘Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion’ Launches

Star Trek fans can set a course for the Gamma Quadrant in Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion.

On Thursday, GameSamba launched the new game, which is a sequel to Star Trek: Alien Domain.

The official launch follows an open beta during the weeks before. GameSamba made optimizations and updates based on players’ feedback, and the game is now ready for wide release.

In the original Star Trek: Alien Domain, players battled Species 8472, as well as other players. Four years later, the new story in Incursion takes players through the Bajoran Wormhole and into the Gamma Quadrant.

Players will choose to join either the United Federation of Planets or the Dominion. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will remember the Dominion as the military superpower native to the Gamma Quadrant. They were the antagonists of the Dominion War arc in the show’s later seasons. Beside facing each other, the Federation and the Dominion will need to prepare for an invasion by Species 8472’s forces from Fluidic Space.

In Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion, groups of players battle opponent for control of resources. Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion also features larger fleets than the original Star Trek: Alien Domain.

Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion is a web browser-based game using HTML5. Players can join now. In an interview with TrekCore, product manager Kim Zheng said that bringing the game to other platforms is a possibility.

“Yes, but not immediately,” Zheng said. “We will consider making it available on Steam after further improvements have been made. As for the other platforms, not yet — there are some challenges in porting a web game to Xbox or Play Station. Having only launched two weeks prior to this interview, our initial focus is on further improving the game for PC, mobile and tablet devices.”

Zheng described Incursion and its predecessor as a hybrid of the simulation and strategy game genres.

“You can refer to them as a combination of a simulation and strategy game,” Zheng said. “In fact, as an IP game developer, we at GameSamba aim to create our games according to each franchise’s distinct qualities, throwing features of various genres in the mix. Especially Star Trek with its multiplex facets was a welcomed challenge for our developers.

“Their main focus was on integrating the core IP elements and balancing them in a playful manner. In short, the in-game battle features resemble a strategy game, whereas the officer and base development come closer to a simulation game.”

Star Trek: Alien Domain Incursion is now live.