Star Trek Fans Get Things Captain Kirk Never Said Trending

Star Trek fans are having some fun today. The hashtag #CaptainKirkNeverSaid is trending on Twitter. The hashtag is full of humorous takes on things Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner and Chris Pine, never said during any of his appearances in Star Trek canon. Shatner's Kirk died in the film Star Trek Generations in 1994. In February 2019, ComicBook.com asked Shatner about the idea of resurrecting the character in a new television series similar to Star Trek: Picard.

“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily. I don’t know what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ‘cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”

Shatner accepted the Emmy Governors Award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise in 2018. In his acceptance speech, Shatner said, “Thank you so much. 52 years. What a gift. We’re grateful… Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that’s greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves…. Star Trek is a phenomenon… I accept this award with honor.”

