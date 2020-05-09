Star Trek Fans Get Things Captain Kirk Never Said Trending
Star Trek fans are having some fun today. The hashtag #CaptainKirkNeverSaid is trending on Twitter. The hashtag is full of humorous takes on things Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner and Chris Pine, never said during any of his appearances in Star Trek canon. Keep reading to see what some of those takes look like. Shatner's Kirk died in the film Star Trek Generations in 1994. In February 2019, ComicBook.com asked Shatner about the idea of resurrecting the character in a new television series similar to Star Trek: Picard.
“That word, ‘resurrect.’ That’s a key word,” Shatner says. “Resurrect. You’d have to resurrect me, Shatner, in order to do the daily. I don’t know what Patrick is doing doing that. Doing a series is debilitating for a young guy, for a 25-year-old, which I was doing when I was 25 years old. It’s a physical wrecker, it’s a mental wrecker, and it’s a homewrecker ‘cause you’re working 14, 18 hours a day. And in the last series I did, Boston Legal, I had, in rush hour, a two-hour commute. So add that. So no, I would not be interested in doing a series, per se.”
Shatner accepted the Emmy Governors Award on behalf of the entire Star Trek franchise in 2018. In his acceptance speech, Shatner said, “Thank you so much. 52 years. What a gift. We’re grateful… Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that’s greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves…. Star Trek is a phenomenon… I accept this award with honor.”
What do you think of this trending hashtag? What are some of your ideas for things Captain Kirk never said? Let us hear some of your ideas in the comments section.
That Was Spock
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid Drop it like it's hot...that was Spock. pic.twitter.com/H4LKCxbKS7— Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) May 9, 2020
Uranus
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid I’m setting a course for Uranus. pic.twitter.com/hJhxiqnUIe— Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) May 9, 2020
Picard
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid Picard is a way better Captain than me! pic.twitter.com/pRWXSsRoCt— marc (@BadBoxArtMarc) May 9, 2020
Not the Batmobile
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid— Sean M. O'Donnell 🇮🇪🇺🇸 (@SeanMODonnell1) May 9, 2020
To the Batmobile!!! pic.twitter.com/JyCrdV1qPP
Prepare to Die
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid Hello! My name is James T. Kirk. You killed my father. Prepare to die. pic.twitter.com/qWK5FbB8fp— Mara Jade Skywalker (@MasterJediMara) May 9, 2020
Shirt Swap
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid Hey, trade shirts with me because red is more my color! pic.twitter.com/jU2MfY7uJD— Evan Van (@MadAnter) May 9, 2020
Data
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid we had insufficient data pic.twitter.com/ZCbe3Rfo2x— Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 9, 2020
Not the Droid
#CaptainKirkNeverSaid You’re not the Droid I’m looking for. pic.twitter.com/MEFhoALXWT— Rich Piechowski (@Piech42) May 9, 2020
Walking Carpet
"Will someone get this big walking carpet out of my way?!" pic.twitter.com/towDhu4bEJ— Leia Organa (@RebelLOrgana) May 9, 2020
Tribble King
I'm starting a tribble farm with my pal, Joe Exotic #CaptainKirkNeverSaid pic.twitter.com/NsrAyneuYi— Cornelius Rockefeller (@fartbagels) May 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.