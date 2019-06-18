Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Shares Special Captain Picard Day Message

Today is Captain Picard today and Star Trek fans worldwide are celebrating, including Picard’s own Number One, Jonathan Frakes. Frakes played Picard’s first officer, Cmdr. Will Riker, on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He appears in a new video released by StarTrek.com to celebrate this year’s Captain Picard day. “Hello Trekkers, Trekkies, Picardians,” Frakes says in the video. “I’d like to wish you all a happy Captain Picard Day.”

Frakes is reuniting with his old captain for Star Trek: Picard. In April, Frakes confirmed that he will direct the “second block” of the new series. He shared a photo of his reunion with Patrick Stewart when he began work on his episodes.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

Frakes has directed three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery so far — one in the first season and two in the second season — and is expected to return in the show’s third season.

CBS released the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard on the 25th anniversary of the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show began production in California in April.

What do you think of Frakes’ Captain Picard Day message? Are you excited to see Frakes and Stewart to reunite? Are you looking forward to Star Trek: Picard? How are you celebrating Captain Picard day? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access in the United States, Space in Canada, and Amazon Prime Video internationally in late 2019.