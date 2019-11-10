Star Trek Captain Spock Statue Revealed, Available for Pre-Order

Star Trek fans can soon add Captain Spock to their collections. Sideshow and Darkside Collectibles Studio revealed a 1:3 scale museum statue of Leonard Nimoy as Captain Spock as he appeared in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. As the film began, James T. Kirk (William Shatner) had been promoted to admiral and Captain Spock was monitoring Starfleet cadets as they undertook the Kobayashi Maru simulation. It isn’t until after the USS Defiant runs across Khan Noonien Singh (Ricardo Montalban), one of Kirk’s old foe, that Kirk retakes command of the USS Enterprise to face Khan and rescue his captured crew. It all culminates with Spock making the ultimate sacrifice to save his crewmates and his friend.

That statue recreates the likeness of Leonard Nimoy as Captain Spock of the USS Enterprise as he appears in the Paramount Pictures film Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, directed by Nicholas Meyer in 1982. The statue stands at over 25 inches tall wearing an authentically sculpted and detailed captain’s costume. The statue is chiseled in polystone resin, with life-like skin details. Each statue is limited in the number produced and sold.

What do you think of the Captain Spock statue? Let us know in the comments. You can pre-order the statue from Sideshow now. Take a look at the preview photos below. Orders are expected to ship in late 2020.

Leonard Nimoy as Captain Spock Statue

