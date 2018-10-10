‘Star Trek’ Classic Games Sale Underway on GOG

Any Star Trek fan who’s ever wanted to catch up on or revisit classic Star Trek video games now has their best chance.

This week’s weekly sale on Good Old Games features four classic Interplay Star Trek video games for $6.99 each, a discount of 30 percent from their normal prices.

The games included in the sale are Star Trek: 25th Anniversary, Star Trek: Judgment Rights, Star Trek: Starfleet Command, and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Here’s a quick summary of each game:

Star Trek: 25th Anniversary

Released in 1992, Star Trek: 25th Anniversary picks up where the three seasons of Star Trek: The Original Series left off, telling the tales of Captain Kirk leading the Enterprise crew into the fourth year of the five-year mission.

To keep with the idea that the game is a spiritual fourth season of Star Trek: The Original Series, the game features the original musical score and sound effects from Star Trek as well as the voices of the original Star Trek cast.

Players take control of Captain Kirk, Commander Spock, and Dr. McCoy to work through point-and-click adventure game puzzles and moral dilemmas. The game is considered by many Star Trek fans to be the one truly essential Star Trek video game.

Star Trek: Judgment Rites

Star Trek: Judgment Rites is the direct sequel to Star Trek: 25th Anniversary. The original series’ cast returns to voice their characters once again in a game that covers the final year of the five-year mission.

Judgment Rites uses the same engine as 25th Anniversary, but with improved graphics. It also evolves the Star Trek storytelling formula. Where 25th Anniversary featured episodic story missions in the spirit of The Original Series, a large portion of Judgment Rites‘ missions tell a connecting, ongoing, serialized story unlike anything that Kirk’s crew experienced in their initial run.

Star Trek: Starfleet Command

Star Trek: Starfleet Command is based on the board game Star Fleet Battles. Mixing flight simulator gameplay and real-time strategy, Starfleet Command allows players to take become a captain and embark on a career campaign that spans 30 years. As they play, they rise through the ranks to achieve such heights as the rank of Rear Admiral and to command Destroyers, Heavy Cruisers, and Dreadnaughts.

Players can fight for Klingon Empire, the United Federation of Planets, the Romulan Star Empire, the Hydran Kingdom, the Gorn Confederation or the Lyran Star Empire as they play through more than 50 mission scenarios, including some inspired by Star Trek: The Original Series.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is a flight simulator that allows players to assume the role of a Starfleet cadet learning to fly starships through the galaxy.

Players study under the likes of Kirk, Chekov, and Sulu from Star Trek: The Original Series as they attempt to complete a series of tests in order to prove they’re ready to join Starfleet, including a mission based on Captain Kirk’s encounter with Khan Noonien Singh.

