Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: First Look at New Series Released

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine returns to comics next week in Too Long a Sacrifice. IDW Publishing has released a first look preview of the new miniseries. The series is written by veteran Star Trek comic book writers David Tipton and Scott Tipton and has artwork by Greg Scott (Gotham Central). It is the first Star Trek: Deep Space Nine comic book published in over a decade. Described as a noir thriller, the series spotlights Constable Odo, Deep Space 9’s shapeshifting security chief played in the television series by René Auberjonois, who died late last year. Keep reading to see the preview of next week's Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long a Sacrifice #1.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Too Long a Sacrifice #1

FEB200632

(W) Scott Tipton, Denton J. Tipton (A) Greg Scott (CA) Ricardo Drumond

Death casts its shadow as Constable Odo searches for truth amid a web of treachery and lies. Everyone on the Promanade has a motive for this murder, be it vengeance, justice... or old-fashioned greed. Legendary Star Trek scribes Scott Tipton & David Tipton team with noir artist Greg Scott for the first Deep Space Nine comic book series in a decade!

In Shops: Jul 15, 2020

SRP: $3.99