‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Behind-the-Scenes Photos Released

CBS has revealed new behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of Star Trek: Discovery Season One.

CBS released the photos in celebration of World Photography Day. One Twitter, CBS referred to the photos as some of its favorite candid moments from last season.

The photos include a shot of Doug Jones in full makeup and prosthetics as Saru massaging Sonequa Martin-Green’s shoulders. Another shows Jason Isaacs checking in online while Shazad Latif and Mary Chieffo (as L’Rell) run lines. There’s also Michelle Yeoh in the captain’s chair, and Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp acting out a tender moment between their characters.

Star Trek: Discovery is currently filming its second season in Toronto. You can watch the trailer from San Diego Comic-Con above. Here’s our breakdown of the key moments.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two will recast several classic Star Trek characters. Marvel’s Inhumans star Anson Mount plays Captain Christopher Pike. Pike commanded the USS Enterprise before James Kirk.

Rebecca Romijn plays Pike’s first office, known so far only as “Number One.”

Ethan Peck will become the third actor to play Spock, following in the footsteps of Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto. Spock is Pike’s science officer and the foster brother of Discovery‘s lead character Michel Burnham (Martin-Green).

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” said Star Trek: Discovery co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement when Peck’s casting was announced. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

