Star Trek: Discovery Complete Series and Final Season Blu-rays Are On Sale Now

Star Trek: Discovery has come to an end, but you can relive it for as long as you have access to a Blu-ray player now that Blu-rays for the fifth and final season and the complete series have been released. The collection includes a standard and SteelBook Blu-ray edition for Season 5, though the complete series set is far cheaper than buying the seasons individually if you want to go that route.

Direct links to the Star Trek: Discovery Blu-rays can be found below. Note that a release date hasn't been set at the time of writing and there aren't any details on special features thus far. We also expect that the prices on the Blu-rays will drop a bit before they ship. Fortunately, pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered during the period.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 on Paramount+

According to Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's official synopsis, the season "finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's recurring guest stars include Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

What's Next For Star Trek?

Star Trek Universe head Alex Kurtzman had the following to say about the future of Star Trek, noting that there is plenty to left to explore, but quality is going to be the first priority.

"I spent a lot of time that first season [of Discovery] really kind of meditating on, you know, this incredible universe that has been around for so long and how much more can be done with it, how many amazing stories there are to tell. There's really an infinite number of stories to tell. I only want to make another Star Trek show if there's something to say. I don't wanna do it just to do more. I think that would be a huge disservice to Star Trek; it would be a huge disservice to the fans, and I think the fans would feel it instantaneously. They would know this is not authentic. Because if there's one thing that Trek fans know, it's authenticity."