‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Chapter Two Episode Titles Revealed

CBS All Access has released the episode titles for all remaining episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season.

As previously revealed, Star Trek: Discovery will return on January 7, 2018, with the episode “Despite Yourself.”

The remaining episode titles are:

10. “Despite Yourself”

11. “The Wolf Inside”

12. “Vaulting Ambition.”

13. “What’s Past is Prologue”

14. “The War Without, The War Within”

15. “Will You Take My Hand?”

Some of these titles could be seen as indicative of certain big reveals that fans expect to see in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second chapter. “The Wolf Within” could certainly be an episode about the theory that Ash Tyler is actually the Klingon Voq.

Similarly, “The War Without, The War Within” teases an internal conflict to match whatever external threat the USS Discovery is facing. This could be another reference to the Voq-Tyler theory, or it could indicate discord among the crew, perhaps having to do with Lt. Stamets’ well-being or Captain Lorca’s strange behavior.

CBS also recently released four new character posters for the second chapter of Star Trek: Discovery, which, interestingly enough, also included Voq.

While Star Trek: Discovery has been on hiatus for the holidays, stars like Jason Isaacs and Shazad Latif have been responding to the initial backlash from fans that followed, and even preceded, the show’s debut.

“When we make it I’m enjoying what we’re doing and the rest we don’t have any power over,” Latif said. “It’s like a painting, if people don’t like it then they don’t like it. We can’t really do much about that.”

“I thought it was just a sign of how unbelievably passionate and protective they were of this legacy, and before we were on the air they were reacting to a trailer or something,” Isaacs said. “Micro-analysing every frame of it. Now that we’re on, I’m a bit disappointed that the dissent has died down. I liked when people were outraged by things, and mostly everyone’s loving it all over the world now. I seek out those people who are upset because they’re always more passionate, first in line to watch it and first to hit the internet afterward. They’re probably more die-hard fans than anybody else.

“Every new series that came along was hated instinctually by everybody and slowly they were won over. I think we’ve won them over. Quickly, which is a bit of a shame.”

Star Trek: Discovery returns to CBS All Access on January 7, 2018.