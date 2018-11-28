‘Star Trek Fleet Command’ Reassembles Kelvin Timeline Crew in New Images

The crew of the Kelvin timeline USS Enterprise is back together in new images from Star Trek Fleet Command.

The new images, released via EW, show the character models for the Enterprise crew of the rebooted Star Trek movie series. While the actors did not lend their voices to the game, the likenesses are pretty spot-on.

Keep reading to see the full crew in the game.

The Kelvin timeline crew was last seen in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond. Star Trek Fleet Command writer Mike Johnson has teased that the game’s story will begin just before the events of Beyond and then continue to explore what happens next.

Star Trek Fleet Command, announced with a trailer earlier this month, is a strategy game for mobile devices described as “the first free-roaming multiplayer Star Trek experience to combine role-playing game style progression and real-time battles with enemy ships—all on mobile devices. A fast-paced strategy experience, the game brings players unparalleled access to the Star Trek universe along with an epic narrative that unfolds as they travel to the furthest corners of the galaxy.”

Star Trek Fleet Command releases in the App Store and Google Play on November 29.

James T. Kirk

Nyota Uhura

Montgomery Scott

Spock

Hikaru Sulu

Leonard “Bones” McCoy

Keenser

Nero