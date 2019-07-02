Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes Tells You You’re Right for 41 Seconds In New Viral Video

Jonathan Frakes may be best known for playing Cmdr. William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation, but in the 1990s, he also hosted the series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, which questioned unbelievable tales to search for truth. A typical episode saw Frakes recounting a tale and then revealing if it was — wait for it — fact or fiction. Usually, he’d ask the audience to get first.

YouTuber Ben O’Drowned put together a 41-second viral video fo Frakes confirming that you are right. The video is a nice counterbalance to the previous viral video that saw Frakes selling you how very wrong you are. If you want to know what you’re right or wrong about, there’s also a supercut of Frakes asking some truly wild questions.

Frakes doesn’t work as much in front of the camera work these days, but he’s an accomplished director. He started directing while working on Star Trek: The Next Generation. This year, he reunited with his The Next Generation co-star Patrick Stewart to direct two episodes of the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. Frakes has said he’s happy to be back in Star Trek‘s orbit again.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

