The aliens of Star Trek had to look convincing to viewers on a reasonably low budget before the franchise became one of the most popular and successful sci-fi franchises on TV. This meant a fair bit of ingenuity when it came to costumes, makeup, and utilizing whatever the studio could use. Which, as it turns out, included more than a little inspiration from another sci-fi show.

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A strange yet fascinating example occurred when an alien life form from another TV show helped inspire a creature encountered by the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The most surprising thing about this reference is that it wasn’t simply a case of one alien looking similar to another. In fact, one talented creature performer used his craftsmanship to create practical aliens while helping keep production costs down. It’s one of those revelations that becomes even more interesting when you consider how much old sci-fi TV regularly borrowed from one another.

How The Outer Limits Helped Inspire One of Star Trek‘s Most Memorable Monsters

The link can be traced back to The Outer Limits, which played host to scores of strange life-forms during its 1963 to 1965 run. One of these was encountered in the 1965 episode “The Probe.” This creature was a giant alien microbe brought to life by stuntman, actor, and creature designer Janos Prohaska. And this is where it gets a bit more complicated. Prohaska would later bring his creature-making skills to Star Trek, designing and wearing the costume of one of the franchise’s strangest aliens. Who would have thought a monster from another great sci-fi TV series would help inspire one of Star Trek‘s most iconic encounters?

That fiend was the Horta in “The Devil in the Dark.” Prohaska constructed and performed in the suit himself, and demonstrated the creature’s movements for producer Gene L. Coon, helping inspire the episode’s story. No, the connection isn’t simply that the original Outer Limits costume was dragged over to the Enterprise without any changes. Rather, Prohaska modified his earlier giant microbe costume, adding details such as veins and a fringe to create the Horta’s distinctive appearance. Pretty clever bit of sci-fi TV trivia, if you think about it. The very same guy who helped bring one weird alien to life on The Outer Limits went on to bring us another one on Star Trek. And if you’ve ever wondered how Star Trek came up with so many wonderfully bizarre monsters in the ’60s, there you go: it all came down, in part, to one talented creature performer and one very unusual costume.

Why Old Sci-Fi Shows Kept Recycling Costumes and Makeup

Of course, Star Trek was not the only sci-fi show in town. TV budgets in the 1960s were not unlimited, and not every episode warranted a new alien costume or piece of makeup. Borrowing an existing costume or appliance was a reasonable fix. This was especially true considering that some of the same creative people worked on both shows. Makeup artist Fred Phillips worked on both productions, supervising makeup for The Outer Limits before taking on the same role for Star Trek. His involvement in both series is another example of how closely connected these classic television productions could be.

And the Anthropoid Ape wasn’t the only Star Trek creature with a connection to The Outer Limits. The humanoid bird seen in “The Cage” has a particularly interesting connection to the Megasoid from “The Duplicate Man.” The costume is believed to have been reused for the Star Trek creature, although some details were changed. The Anthropoid Ape from the same pilot also had a connection to The Outer Limits: its facial piece had previously appeared on the Calco creature in the episode “Fun and Games,” paired with a different furry costume. It’s another fun example of how these classic sci-fi productions shared more than just a love of strange-looking aliens. Sometimes, a monster could find a second life on an entirely different television show. Not a bad career move for a creature from the 1960s.

This took quite a bit of digging, and there are plenty of sources and behind-the-scenes details on the subject. If I missed something or you have another interesting detail to add, let me know! Now, join the away team in the comments: Did you know about this Star Trek connection, and what other recycled creatures or props have you spotted across the franchise? Let’s hear it!