Netflix’s Most Re-Watched ‘Star Trek’ Episodes Will Stun You

Later this month, Star Trek will return to television for another series. Star Trek: Discovery will mark the franchise's first show since Enterprise ended in 2005. Netflix is celebrating the show's impending release by digging up data on its most re-watched Star Trek episodes, and the results will stun you. So, yes - you will definitely need to reset your phasers. The following slides break down the five most re-watched episodes of Star Trek on Netflix, but the infographic (via io9) does have a few rules. Netflix barred the first two episodes of every series as they were the most popular re-watches in every category. For qualifying episodes, Netflix set a rule that at least 6 minutes of an episode needed to be viewed again by a user who had already seen that specific episode in its entirety. And, as you can see below, Star Trek fans really love to revisit Voyager. Like, a lot.

Re-Watch Honorable Mentions: Episodes 10-6 Star Trek fans can't help but jump around Netflix when it comes to re-watching their favorite episodes. Voyager and The Next Generation owns the entire list as Enterprise, Deep Space Nine, and even the Original Series fail to make a single appearance. The list's 10-6 spots belong to the following: "Clues," "Time and Again," "Q Who?," "Dark Frontier: Parts 1 & 2," and "The Gift."

"The Scorpion - Pt. 2" If a USS Federation Captain is willing to work with the Borg, you have tune in to see what happens. Netflix's fifth-most re-watched Star Trek episode is none other than "The Scorpion Pt. 2." The episode follows Captain Janeway after she strikes a deal with the Collective to defeat a terrifying mutual enemy. However, the task of killing Species 8472 is a greater one than anyone had anticipated.

"The Scorpion - Pt. 1" Clearly, Netflix users have a thing for the Borg. The site can't help but re-watch Star Trek episodes concerning the aliens. Voyager returns to Netflix's list with "The Scorpion Pt. 1" as the episode sees Captain Janeway's crew enter Borg space. However, the alien is not the crew's top threat. They come under attack by a strange life-form that scares even the Borg, and Janeway makes a deal with their enemies to help destroy Species 8472.

"The Best of Both Worlds - Pt. 2" After watching the first-half of "The Best of Both Worlds," you have to re-watch its finale. The season four premiere of The Next Generation gets all the Netflix love thanks to its harrowing action and heroics. After the Borg assimilated Picard, the Enterprise tracks down the villains to save their leader. Dr. Crusher and Data end up freeing Picard from the Borg's control, and the Enterprise is left to deal with their captain's trauma.

"The Best of Both Worlds - Pt.1" The Next Generation has hundreds of episodes, but its most popular pair can't be beat on Netflix. The site's second-most re-watched episode is "The Best of Both Worlds." The episode is often said to be the Star Trek show's best episode, and it follows the Borg after they capture and prepare to assimilate Captain Picard to be their emissary.