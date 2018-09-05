‘Star Trek Online’ Story to be Streamlined With ‘Age of Discovery’ Update

The story of Star Trek Online is getting a significant overhaul when the Age of Discovery update goes live.

As explained in a post on the game’s blog, the goal of the update is to bring older content up to the same standards as newer content. Star Trek Online has been running for eight years, and the designers are hoping to bring some of the original missions and storylines up to par with new newer content like the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine inspired Victory is Life expansion and the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery centric Age of Discovery.

To do this, the designers will streamline the leveling process, removing certain side plots from the core experience so that players can focus on the main arcs. These side stories include the “Wasteland,” “Spectres,” “Breen Invasion,” and “2800/Lost Dominion” mission groups. The missions can still be discovered and experienced in the game’s world, but will not be given to players as part of the leveling experience.

The designers are also updating the Klingon War story mission for Federation players. Since this is the storyline that begins most players’ experiences with Star Trek Online, the team behind the game wants to ensure that they are giving those players the tightest story possible that does the best job they are capable of when it comes to introduces players to the Federation of 2409 and the political balance of the era. Missions including “Stranded in Space,” “Diplomatic Orders,” “Researcher Rescue,” “Secret Orders,” and “Doomsday Device” will receive updates that could include new visuals, new characters, bug fixes, and streamlining troublesome or difficult moments.

Other Klingon War missions are also set to receive updates, but those updates will not be ready when Age of Discovery goes live. As such, the missions still in need of updating will be removed from the game temporarily while the developers work on them.

Another update is the addition of Task Force Operation missions that encourage players to partake in Task Force Operations such as the Romulan Imperial Minefield or Khitomer Accord. This will make some of the Task Force Operations available to play at lower levels.

Age of Discovery will bring the era of Star Trek: Discovery to Star Trek Online, introducing a fresh new game experience. Here’s the description that was released when the new content was announced:

“Age of Discovery opens in the year 2256, just after the Battle at the Binary Stars. In the wake of a brutal war against the Klingons, Starfleet Captains now face J’Ula, matriarch of the House of Mo’Kai and sister of T’Kuvma, who seeks to alter the destiny of the Alpha Quadrant. Players must rely on the help of fellow Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly (voiced by Mary Wiseman), who has come home to assist with training and see them off on their first assignment. From there, they will journey to iconic locations from Star Trek: Discovery, like the Dilithium Mines of Corvan II, explore the new experimental Crossfield class Starship, the U.S.S. Glenn, and defend Starbase 1 from a fearsome attack by the Klingon House of D’Ghor.”

Are you excited about the updates coming to Star Trek Online with Age of Discovery? Let us know in the comments!