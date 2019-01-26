‘Star Trek Online: Mirror of Discovery’ Launch Trailer Released

Star Trek Online captains on PC can now enter the Mirror of Discovery.

Perfect World and Cryptic Studios today released Mirror of Discovery, the latest free content update for Star Trek Online on PC. The update continues a story introduced in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the first time, Star Trek fans will be introduced to the Terran Empire’s Captain Killy, voiced by Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery. Killy is the captain of the I.S.S. Discovery, Killy’s was noted in Discovery for her merciless reputation, but she never appeared on-screen.

In Mirror of Discovery, players unravel the mystery of what happened to Killy and the crew of the I.S.S. Discovery, after it was brought into the Prime Timeline. Players can also explore new missions, an update to the Endeavors System and special challenges to celebrate Star Trek Online‘s 9th anniversary.

Mirror of Discovery is the first follow-up to Age of Discovery, which released for Star Trek Online last fall and brought the characters and stories of Star Trek: Discovery to the game for the first time. Mirror of Discovery picks up where Age of Discovery left off, just after players battled the Klingons with the help of Cadet Sylvia Tilly (also voiced by Wiseman).

As revealed in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery, the ISS Discovery was presumed to have been transported to the Prime Timeline and destroyed by Klingons above Pahvo at the same time that the USS Discovery was transported to the Mirror Universe. Discovery fans may remember an episode from the first season, where the U.S.S. Discovery and its crew were abruptly transported to the Mirror Universe. Over a century later, Star Trek Online Captains return to Pahvo as a powerful ion storm transports a group of displaced time-travelers, survivors of the I.S.S Discovery including Captain Sylvia “Killy” Tilly of the Terran Empire. In a play for power, Killy threatens to destroy Pahvo, leaving it up to players to prevent the planet’s destruction.

Here’s a rundown of the new features included in Star Trek Online‘s Mirror of Discovery update:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s various factions can experience two new playable episodes featuring Captain Sylvia Tilly of the Terran Empire. “Para Pacem” – Players will witness the I.S.S. Discovery’s fated confrontation with Klingon forces, in the middle of an ion storm above Pahvo. “Illusion of Communication” – Captains must stop Captain Killy from using Terran Empire technology to manipulate Pahvo’s peaceful biosphere.

– Captains hailing from all of the game’s various factions can experience two new playable episodes featuring Captain Sylvia Tilly of the Terran Empire. Anniversary Events – This month, Star Trek Online celebrates nine years of exploring the Star Trek universe from within. To kick off this milestone, the game is bringing back the popular Omega Molecule Stabilization event. Players who stabilize Q’s scattered Omega particles can earn free Omega Particle Tech Upgrades and prize vouchers, redeemable for the new T6 Vulcan Scout Ship featured in Star Trek: Discovery.

– This month, Star Trek Online celebrates nine years of exploring the Star Trek universe from within. To kick off this milestone, the game is bringing back the popular Omega Molecule Stabilization event. Players who stabilize Q’s scattered Omega particles can earn free Omega Particle Tech Upgrades and prize vouchers, redeemable for the new T6 Vulcan Scout Ship featured in Star Trek: Discovery. Personal Endeavor System – Players who enjoy the game’s Endeavor System can now complete unique daily challenges to earn account-wide performance boosts in a wide variety of combat mechanics.

– Players who enjoy the game’s Endeavor System can now complete unique daily challenges to earn account-wide performance boosts in a wide variety of combat mechanics. Battle at the Binary Stars – By popular demand, the Battle at the Binary Stars Event is now available as a Task Force Operation, with the debut of Advanced and Elite modes that will challenge even the most experienced players.

Mirror of Discovery will come to Star Trek Online for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 at a later date.

Are you ready for Mirror of Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek Online is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.