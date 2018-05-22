‘Star Trek Online’ Season 14.5 Update Brings “The Renegade’s Regret” Episode to Consoles

Star Trek Online‘s Season 14.5 update is finally coming to consoles, bringing the new episode “The Renegade’s Regret” with it.

Starting today, console players can access this mid-season update to play “The Renegade’s Regret,” the new featured episode revealing the story of Neth Par, the Tzenkethi captain who betrayed her species to save the Alliance.

“In one of the most unique episodes in the history of STO, ‘The Renegade’s Regret,’ you’ll be put in the shoes of Neth Par as she describes the history of the Tzenkethi Crusade from her perspective and what eventually led her to betray her own people,” executive producer Stephen Ricossa writers on the Star Trek Online blog. “Captains will be revisiting worlds they saw in earlier episodes but from a new point of view, and witnessing the Tzenkethi genocide first hand.

“We’re incredibly excited for everyone to discover the origin behind the reveals in our anniversary episode ‘Scylla and Charybdis’, and prepare for the incredible story we have planned for Victory is Life this summer. This is a truly unique experience for Star Trek Online, and I can’t wait to see everyone in game!”

The episode also features the voice of LeVar Burton, who reprises his role from Star Trek: The Next Generation as Captain Geordi La Forge. The episode introduces a new gameplay experience that allows Captains to play as Neth Par herself.

The Season 14.5 update adds the new Constable Secondary Specialization, inspired by Odo from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

