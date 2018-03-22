‘Star Trek Online’: 10 ‘Deep Space Nine’ Actors Return in ‘Victory Is Life’ Expansion

Star Trek Online will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: Deep Nine with the massively multiplayer online role-playing game’s fourth major expansion, Victory is Life, launching on PC June 2018 and on consoles at a later date.

Victory is Life pays homage to the Deep Space Nine, by adding the Jem’Hadar as a new playable faction with six new episodes to play through, featuring the return of Deep Space Nine crew members voiced by the original actors, including Quark (Armin Shimerman), Odo (René Auberjonois), Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor), Martok (J.G. Hertzler) and several others.

“We couldn’t think of a better way of celebrating Deep Space Nine, than resurrecting the characters so many fans adored and reuniting this special cast in Star Trek Online,” said Stephen Ricossa, executive producer for Star Trek Online in a press release. “Our new expansion pays tribute to the television series that boldly explored important social issues and left a lasting impact on an entire generation of Star Trek fans.”

In Victory is Life, Star Trek Online players take their captains, ships, and crew on a maiden journey to the Gamma Quadrant, where they will discover what is left of Deep Space Nine. The space station that served as the setting of the Star Trek television series of the same name for seven seasons was severely damaged by the Hur’q, a new enemy who recently made their presence known to the Alliance in the game’s last featured episode, “Scylla and Charybdis.” Players will team up with the Deep Space Nine crew members to defend the galaxy from this new threat.

The expansion includes six new episodes featuring 10 original Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actors returning to voice their characters. This includes fan favorites such as Ferengi Entrepreneur Quark (Armin Shimerman), Changeling Chief of Security Odo (René Auberjonois), Commanding Starfleet Officer Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor), Klingon General Martok (J.G. Hertzler), as well as six other actors soon to be revealed.

The Jem’Hadar, the genetically engineered soldiers of the Dominion, will be made playable for the first time in Star Trek Online whenVictory is Life releases. The Jem’Hadar faction starts at level 60 with a variety of completed Reputations, Specialization Trees, Duty Officer tracks, and R&D progress.

Victory is Life also increases Star Trek Online‘s level cap to 65, and introduces a new queue, added progression system, and all-new Sector Battlezone, a new gameplay feature that takes players into a war between the stars to save the Gamma Quadrant. Additional features reveals are still to come.

Look for Star Trek Online‘s new Victory is Life expansion to launch in June.