Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Hints One Picard Star May Not Return For Season 2

The second season of Star Trek: Picard may have some more returning Star Trek: The Next Generation stars, but it may be losing one its series regulars in the process. Harry Treadaway played the Romulan Tal Shiar agent Narek in the first season of Picard. His fate was left ambiguous by the show's first season finale. Series star Patrick Stewart now tells Gold Derby that Treadaway may not be returning to reprise the role in the show's second season. "We have a dazzling group of actors," Stewart says of the show's cast. "No matter who I find myself playing a scene with, it is interesting, unusual, challenging, and always exciting. And every one of us is back. Well, I think we may have said goodbye to Harry Treadaway, which I am disappointed about because I enjoyed working with him so much."

After the finale debuted, season one showrunner Michael Chabon offered some clarity on what became of Narek. "Yeah. Narek. We know, we know," Chabon wrote on Instagram. "A casualty of the editorial process, alas. The intention was for him to be taken into Federation custody." It seems Narek's fate after coming into Federation custody may be left to the imagination.

Stewart confirmed that work on the second season of Picard is still underway despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "It is, yeah," he says. "Because of how we are living currently, there is no writers’ room, of course. But everybody is writing and they are keeping me in touch with what is going on. We have video conferences.

"Frankly, perhaps the thing I am missing the most right now, other than going out to dinner, is I am not working with this group of people I admire and grown to like and respect so much as well. I can’t wait to be back on the set in a workspace with these people, and explore what we are going to do with season two."

CBS All Access renewed the series ahead of its January premiere. “The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access said at the time. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that Star Trek fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on Jan. 23."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.