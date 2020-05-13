Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Teases More Next Generation Returns In Picard Season 2

✖

Star Trek: Picard's second season may feature more familiar faces from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Echoing what Jonathan Frakes told ComicBook.com, series star Patrick Stewart tells Gold Derby that he hopes to see more of the former Enterprise senior crewmembers on the show. "In meetings when we talked about bringing in members of The Next Generation crew, that was one of the things I was most passionate about, which was not only should Picard have changed during the 18 years that had passed, but the same has to be applied to Counselor Troi, to Commander Riker, to whoever it is," he says. "And by the way, I am very hopeful we will see more of The Next Generation crew before we say goodbye to Picard. And that is just what they did, and there is no better example than the episode."

Frakes told ComicBook.com that he expects to be for Picard's second season, at least behind the camera, and he expects some of his former co-stars to show up as well. "I do expect to be back to direct the show, and I also think it'd be a good bet that we'll some other members of Next Gen because I think the 'Nepenthe' test went very well," Frakes says. As to what that test was, he said, "I think to see if there was an appetite. I think they suspected there was, but I think to see if it would resonate to have Picard reunite with some of the people in a creative way. I'm glad we didn't come back on the Titan, for instance, that we were found on another part [of the universe]. It's 33 years or something. As Picard as changed, so has Riker and Troi and so has Seven."

LeVar Burton, who played Geordi La Forge in The Next Generation, hinted in April that he's been approached about appearing in Picard. "I think it is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life," Burton said "Sure what the hell. Yeah! Absolutely." Speaking went on to speak for the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew as a whole. Burton said, "You will see us all. Probably not all at the same time, although, never say never."

He went on to say that nothing is final and that he hasn't filmed anything for the show, but he has given the producers some ideas about where he thinks Geordi should be at this point in his life. "I have suggested to the producers that we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching and passing that knowledge and information on to another generation. We’ll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks are in charge and they are doing an amazing job. When they call and whatever they want me to do, I’m pretty sure it is going to be spectacular."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.