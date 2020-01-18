New Star Trek: Picard Promo Features Data’s Return

Star Trek: Picard has teased that it has some big plans, but the latest clip from the show to surface has fans all up in arms. A video posted to Facebook shows a quick moment between Data and the Captain playing cards. The ending is pretty shocking and Data’s presence along with the suite of cards is what has people online spiraling. Now, the trailer that debuted last summer during San Diego Comic-Con teased this very meeting, but new light means that the dream might end up being more significant than some thought. Star Trek: Voyager‘s Seven of Nine loom large along with the Borg too. It’s enough to get the mind wandering and there is still so much time until the big premiere at the end of the month.

Back at the show’s Winter Press Tour, executive producer Alex Kurtzman told Comicbook.com that the group was focused on delivering a product that stood apart from Star Trek: The Next Generation. “Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman said. “And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.”

Continuing, “And so, the question becomes, ‘What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that forced him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically?’ And those are the big questions that we’re asking.”

Patrick Stewart echoed some of these sentiments Variety when asked about how The Next Generation figures into what comes next. “I think what we’re trying to say is important,” he began. “The world of Next Generation doesn’t exist anymore. It’s different. Nothing is really safe. Nothing is really secure.”

“We are remaining very faithful to Gene Roddenberry’s notion of what the future might be like,” Stewart added. “In a way, the world of Next Generation had been too perfect and too protected. It was the Enterprise. It was a safe world of respect and communication and care and, sometimes, fun.”

Star Trek: Picard begins the journey anew January 23rd on CBS All Access.