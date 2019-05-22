Star Trek: Picard Reunites Jonathan Frakes and Patrick Stewart in New Photo

A captain and his number one reunite in a new photo shared by Jonathan Frakes. Frakes played the Enterprise‘s first officer, Cmdr. Will Riker, in Star Trek: The Next Generation. That’s also the series where he learned how to direct. He’s teaming up again with Patrick Stewart, who starred as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, on the new Star Trek: Picard series. Stewart reprises his role as Picard with Frakes directing the show’s third and fourth episodes. Frakes shared the reunion photo to Twitter, writing “Back on the floor w this guy,” suggesting he’s beginning work on his episodes of Star Trek: Picard. Take a look below.

In April, Frakes confirmed that he will direct the “second block” of Star Trek: Picard. “Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

Frakes has directed three episodes of Star Trek: Discovery so far — one in the first season and two in the second season — and is expected to return in the show’s third season.

During the CBS Upfront presentation, the logo and title of Star Trek: Picard were officially revealed. The show began production in California in April.

Are you excited to see Frakes and Stewart to reunite? Are you looking forward to Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access in the United States, Space in Canada, and Amazon Prime Video internationally in late 2019.