Star Trek: Picard Resumes Production Following COVID Outbreak

Star Trek: Picard is back to work following a COVID-19 outbreak among production staff. The initial report said that 50+ people involved with Star Trek: Picard‘s production tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the first day back from their holiday vacation, shutting down filming. The outbreak reportedly affected multiple departments, including the show’s cast, though 81-year-old star Patrick Stewart was not one of those who tested positive. It seems things have gotten under control enough that production can resume. Picard co-showrunner Terry Matalas announced the return to work by posting a photo of an unidentified Starfleet vessel’s EPS grid. “Back at it this AM!” Matalas tweeted along with the show’s hashtag. You can see it below.

Star Trek: Picard is currently filming its third season. Production began immediately following Picard’s second season wrap. That season debuts in February on Paramount+. Paramount+ public announced season two’s wrap and the season three renewal during September’s Star Trek Day celebration. The show’s second season will deal in time travel, sending Jean-Luc Picard and his crew back to the 21st century.

In addition to Stewart, who also serves as an executive producer, Star Trek: Picard's ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard’s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season, and has teased a return and reunion with his .

“I have a scene with he and Soong, who Brent [Spiner] plays on Picard,” Frakes told CinemaBlend. “And it’s one of my favorite scenes of the season.”

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

What do you think of Star Trek: Picard resuming production following its COVID outbreak? Let us know what you think in the comments section. The new season of Star Trek: Picard will debut on Paramount+ in February.