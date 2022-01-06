Star Trek: Picard Production Shut Down After Massive Amount of Positive COVID-19 Tests

As the world continues to grapple with the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, film productions and premieres are being impacted once again. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard has been greatly effected by positive COVID-19 cases, reporting that production on the series has been shut down “following a sizable COVID-19 outbreak.” According to the trade “more than 50 members” of the production tested positive on Monday of this week which was supposed to be their first day back after the holiday break. THR says filming could resume in the early part of next week.

No specific details about who might have tested positive was confirmed, but the trade revealed that the positive test results have “impacted multiple zones, including cast.” With production already eyeing a return to filming in just a few days it’s unclear how they’re intending to handle this level of positive cases among cast and crew however it’s worth noting that Picard is seemingly pretty far ahead in terms of production. The series was previously renewed for season two and three with a report from last fall revealing work on the second season had already completed.

Star Trek: Picard is just the latest thing in Hollywood to be effected by the rise in COVID-19 cases around the globe. Reports from this week have revealed that the Grammy Awards have been postponed with red carpet events for shows like The Book of Boba Fett, Scream, and more cancelled or delayed as well. Production on other TV shows has also been paused with NCIS among those forced to pause. The Sundance Film Festival has also announced that it will be an all-virtual event again despite previously planning for in-person attendance.

Patrick Stewart leads the ensemble cast of the series which also has Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner among its ranks. It was previously reported that Runaways star Annie Wersching is set to appear as the iconic Star Trek villain the Borg Queen in the new season. John de Lancie also confirmed he will appear as his Star Trek: The Next Generation character Q in the new episodes, seemingly for both seasons two and three.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two debuts on Paramount+ in 2022. Star Trek: Picard Season One is now streaming on Paramount+. You can subscribe to the platform by clicking here.