Star Trek: Picard Featurette Digs Into Jean-Luc and Q's Relationship (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 brought back John de Lancie as the nearly omnipotent being Q for one last Q-Picard story. Q has always been a significant character in Star Trek. That's not only because de Lancie's performance made Q a delight whenever he appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or Voyager. Most significantly, Q appeared in both the series premiere and series finale of The Next Generation, bookending the series and framing it as the trial of humanity. In his appearances in between, Q developed a special relationship with Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).

Ahead of Star Trek: Picard Season 2's home media release on Tuesday, Paramount provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the featurette titled "The Trial Is Over," one of the release's bonus features. The featurette spotlights Q's return, and the clip has series co-creator Alex Kurtzman reflecting on what the season reveals about Q and Picard's relationship.

"In traditional Q fashion, it seems that Q's entry into the story from the beginning of Season 2 is to be the kind of devilish trickster that he has always been to Picard," Kurtzman says. "But you've always wondered why, what's his obsession about Picard with? I mean, this is a sort of an immortal creature that can really focus on anybody, but has chosen to focus on Picard. Why? Over the course of the season, what you come to understand is what the personal relationship is between Picard and Q is really about for Q."

The featurette also includes de Lancie discussing his return to the role. The clip sees de Lancie admitting he was game to reprise Q, but he did have a few questions first.

"'You're not putting me in tights I hope, are you?' And they said, 'No, no, no.' Oh, thank God," de Lancie recalls. "Well, that was already, I was halfway into accepting the job when I heard that. 'Oh, well, that's a good thing.' And then the other reason is that, you know, I said, 'Well, the beard.' 'Oh, no, we want that. We really want an expanse of time has taken place. This is different.' I went, 'Great.'"

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 releases on home media on Tuesday, October 4th. Star Trek: Picard's first two seasons are streaming now on Paramount+. Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which features the return of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast, has already wrapped production and premieres on Paramount+ on February 16th.